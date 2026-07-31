Stephen Curry and the Warriors motivated to reach contract extension amid departure rumors

Stephen Curry was in the eye of the storm following a disastrous NBA offseason for the Golden State Warriors, where the franchise ended up re-signing Draymond Green to a one-year deal. While rumors of a potential Curry departure began to surface due to that management, the situation now appears to be on a better track.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Curry was never interested in a trade. “Team sources say Curry will not request a trade and will be on the Warriors’ roster entering the 2026-27 season. The two sides are motivated to get an extension done when he’s eligible on August 6.”

In addition to Curry and Green, Warriors guards Jimmy Butler and Brandon Podziemski are also on the last guaranteed year of their respective deals. Golden State currently only has around $50 million on the books after next season, giving the team significant cap space in the 2027 offseason.

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A non-contending roster

The Warriors are unlikely to contend for a championship with their current roster, so it remains to be seen if Curry wants to stick around beyond this season. While the squad may sound like it features interesting names from afar, that perspective overlooks ongoing age and injury concerns.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

However, it would be a massive surprise if Curry played the final years of his legendary career in a different uniform, so Golden State should be motivated to lock up the longtime face of the franchise with a new extension.

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At age 38, Curry remains one of the best players in the world. The two-time MVP averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds for the Warriors last NBA season but was limited to 43 games due to a problematic “runner’s knee” injury.

The Warriors are still not losing hope of winning another NBA title and reviving their dynasty simply because of Curry’s presence. Heading into next month, the team is primarily looking forward to further securing its future with him.