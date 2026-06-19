In which city and stadium are Scotland vs Morocco playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Scotland and Morocco meet in a crucial Group C clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Before kickoff, here's everything you need to know about the host city, stadium, attendance expectations and weather conditions for today's match.

Scotland and Morocco square off today in one of the most intriguing Group C matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with valuable points on the line at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, part of the Boston host region.

After opening their campaign with a victory over Haiti, Steve Clarke‘s team have a chance to move a step closer to the knockout stage, while Morocco arrive full of confidence following an impressive draw against Brazil.

The match will be played at Boston Stadium, a venue capable of hosting more than 65,000 spectators. Although official attendance figures will only be confirmed after kickoff, organizers are expecting a large crowd as thousands.

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What will the weather be like for Scotland vs Morocco?

Weather conditions are expected to be favorable for Scotland and Morocco, with warm temperatures and dry skies forecast in Foxborough.

The match is scheduled for a 6 PM ET kickoff and weather forecasts for the Boston area indicate temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s Fahrenheit (around 25–27°C), creating comfortable playing conditions.

Amine Sbai of Morocco during the training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match (Source: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

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Heat has been a major talking point throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several matches played in challenging conditions across the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, it is not expected to experience that temperatures.

Why is Gillette Stadium called Boston Stadium during the World Cup?

Gillette Stadium is called Boston Stadium during the World Cup because FIFA does not allow commercial stadium names that are not official tournament sponsors. As a result, host venues have adopted temporary neutral names.

The stadium, located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is home to the NFL‘s New England Patriots and normally carries the name of Gillette, the personal care brand that holds the venue’s naming rights.

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Because Gillette is not an official FIFA World Cup sponsor, FIFA requires all branding associated with the company to be removed or covered during the tournament. That policy has led to a remarkable transformation of the venue.

Thousands of Gillette logos throughout the stadium have been covered, including branding on seats, concourses and signage. Throughout the tournament, FIFA officially refers to the venue as Boston Stadium, despite it being located roughly 30 miles southwest of downtown Boston.

Can Scotland qualify for the World Cup knockout stage today?

Scotland can secure a place in the knockout stage today with a win over Morocco. Steve Clarke’s side opened its World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Haiti and enters Matchday 2 in a strong position atop Group C.

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According to the latest qualification scenarios, a victory over Morocco would guarantee their progression to the Round of 32. In addition, if Brazil fail to beat Haiti later in the day, Scotland would also clinch first place in the group.

The possibility of reaching the knockout rounds is particularly significant for them. The nation had not won a World Cup match since 1990 before defeating Haiti in its opener, and it is now on the verge of advancing.

Morocco, meanwhile, remains one of the group’s strongest contenders after earning a draw against Brazil. Even if Scotland qualify today, the battle for the top positions in Group C could continue into the final round of matches.