Why Cardinals, Panthers were chosen to play in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game will watch the Arizona Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers in Canton, Ohio.

Nothing indicates the NFL season is close quite like the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Ahead of the 2026 campaign, the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals were selected to meet at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. However, many fans wonder why these two franchises were chosen.

Every year, five NFL legends are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Before the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, a preseason game is played, with the participating teams often representing members of that year’s Hall of Fame class. In 2026, that is no different.

Larry Fitzgerald and Luke Kuechly will both be immortalized in Canton. Among this year’s class, they are the only two players to have spent their entire NFL careers with one team, which is a big reason Arizona and Carolina were selected to play this year.

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Jacoby Brissett won’t play for the Cardinals and neither will Bryce Young suit up for the Panthers. Still, the stadium is expected to be filled to capacity, with over 20,000 fans in attendance for the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game.

Larry Fitzgerald (left) and Luke Kuechly (right).

Fitzgerald’s career stats

Spending his entire NFL career with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald is arguably the most beloved player in franchise history, and his résumé certainly supports that status. Drafted third overall in 2004 out of the University of Pittsburgh, Fitzgerald went on to play 263 games over 17 seasons. During that span, he caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns.

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One of the most remarkable accomplishments of his career is that Fitzgerald recorded more tackles (41) than dropped passes (29). Although he never won a Super Bowl—the Cardinals haven’t either—Fitzgerald was selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times and earned one first-team All-Pro selection.

Kuechly’s career stats

Like Fitzgerald, Kuechly also spent his entire NFL career with one team. He, too, suffered a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss with his franchise. However, Kuechly’s time in Carolina was cut short by injuries, leaving many to wonder what might have been. Still, eight seasons were enough for the star linebacker to earn a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kuechly played 118 games, recording 1,092 tackles (690 solo), 18 interceptions, 66 pass deflections, 12.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles, and two touchdowns. During his career with the Panthers, he was selected to seven Pro Bowls and earned five first-team All-Pro honors. He was also named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY) in 2012 and AP Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) in 2013.

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Hall of Fame Class of 2026