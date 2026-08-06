Updated list of highest-paid NFL RBs with Jahmyr Gibbs leading after Lions extension

The Detroit Lions have secured the services of star running back Jahmyr Gibbs after reaching a deal to extend his contract for three additional years. The very lucrative extension has made ‘Sonic‘ escalate to the top of highest-paid backs in the NFL.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gibbs signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal that could go up to $75.75 million with $51.5 million guaranteed. This effectively makes him the highest-paid running back by new-money average per year:
- Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions – $22.5M
- Bijan Robinson – Atlanta Falcons – $22.25M
- Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts – $22M
- Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles – $20.6M
- Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers – $19M
- Devon Achane – Miami Dolphins – $16M
- Derrick Henry – Baltimore Ravens – $15M
- Breece Hall – New York Jets – $14.5M
Gibbs’ deal fell short in one aspect
Despite being paid more than anyone on a per-year-average, Jeremiyah Love still leads all RBs in guaranteed money at $53 million. That just speaks as to how massive Love’s contract is after getting drafted third overall.
Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals
However, Love is behind on a new-year average. Love will earn around $13.25 million per year, which ranks 10th in the NFL. However, all his money is guaranteed, and that’s what sets his contract apart.
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The RB market got reset heavily this NFL offseason
Per Schefter, there was only one $20 million-per-year running back entering the offseason (Saquon Barkley). Now, with the deals of Gibbs, Taylor, and Robinson, the list went up to four in a matter of less than a week.
Players like James Cook (Bills) and Chase Brown (Bengals) could be in for huge deals as well. Cook is coming off a 1912 scrimmage-yard-season where he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,621) and also had 14 touchdowns. Chase Brown has surpassed the 1350 scrimmage-yard mark in both 2024 and 2025 scoring 11 touchdowns in each season.