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Updated list of highest-paid NFL RBs with Jahmyr Gibbs leading after Lions extension

Jahmyr Gibbs just signed an extension with the Detroit Lions that put him as the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesJahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have secured the services of star running back Jahmyr Gibbs after reaching a deal to extend his contract for three additional years. The very lucrative extension has made ‘Sonic‘ escalate to the top of highest-paid backs in the NFL.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gibbs signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal that could go up to $75.75 million with $51.5 million guaranteed. This effectively makes him the highest-paid running back by new-money average per year:

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  1. Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions – $22.5M
  2. Bijan Robinson – Atlanta Falcons – $22.25M
  3. Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts – $22M
  4. Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles – $20.6M
  5. Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers – $19M
  6. Devon Achane – Miami Dolphins – $16M
  7. Derrick Henry – Baltimore Ravens – $15M
  8. Breece Hall – New York Jets – $14.5M

Gibbs’ deal fell short in one aspect

Despite being paid more than anyone on a per-year-average, Jeremiyah Love still leads all RBs in guaranteed money at $53 million. That just speaks as to how massive Love’s contract is after getting drafted third overall.

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love #4 of the Arizona Cardinals

However, Love is behind on a new-year average. Love will earn around $13.25 million per year, which ranks 10th in the NFL. However, all his money is guaranteed, and that’s what sets his contract apart.

See also

Jonathan Taylor signs contract extension with Colts: How does his deal compare to the NFL’s highest-paid RBs?

The RB market got reset heavily this NFL offseason

Per Schefter, there was only one $20 million-per-year running back entering the offseason (Saquon Barkley). Now, with the deals of Gibbs, Taylor, and Robinson, the list went up to four in a matter of less than a week.

Players like James Cook (Bills) and Chase Brown (Bengals) could be in for huge deals as well. Cook is coming off a 1912 scrimmage-yard-season where he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,621) and also had 14 touchdowns. Chase Brown has surpassed the 1350 scrimmage-yard mark in both 2024 and 2025 scoring 11 touchdowns in each season.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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