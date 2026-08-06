John Harbaugh decides NY Giants will protect Jaxson Dart in dangerous play for QB

After an injury-riddled rookie year, John Harbaugh has made the New York Giants' priority to keep Jaxson Dart safe from unnecessary risks in the 2026 NFL season.

Just as Jaxson Dart risks creating a rift within the New York Giants with his attitude during training camp, his devil-may-care playing style is now being kept in check by John Harbaugh and his staff. The G-Men know their franchise quarterback would run through a brick wall if needed—and they love that—but they also know that availability is the best ability in the NFL. That’s one area Dart didn’t master during his rookie season.

As a result, the Giants are making changes in 2026. Adapting to today’s NFL, New York understands that the “Tush Push,” or quarterback sneak, is one of the most effective plays in short-yardage situations when executed properly. The Giants’ division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, have mastered it, and Big Blue is looking to take a page out of its rival’s playbook—but not without a twist.

Instead of placing Dart under center, as the Eagles do with Jalen Hurts, New York will utilize a different position player, one Harbaugh has a great deal of confidence in. As reported by Bobby Skinner of Giants Nation Show, the Giants practiced the “Tush Push” with Patrick Ricard at quarterback.

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Why the decision makes sense

The veteran fullback spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore before joining New York. Considering how long he’s known Harbaugh and how effective he can be in short-yardage situations, it’s no surprise he could become the Giants’ option for quarterback sneak plays.

Patrick Ricard during his time with the Ravens.

More importantly, it would keep Dart from launching himself headfirst into the trenches. When it comes to the sophomore out of Ole Miss, any opportunity the Giants have to keep him out of harm’s way is a win. Harbaugh and the Giants still expect Dart to put his mobility to good use throughout the 2026 NFL season, but acknowledge that quarterback sneaks would be an unnecessary risk.

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Plus, several teams around the league take their quarterbacks off the field—or at least away from the football—when calling those plays. Usually, a tight end replaces the starting quarterback in those situations, but a fullback can be just as effective. If every team had a fullback like Ricard, they would all consider him a better option than risking their franchise quarterback.

Concerns around Dart’s health

Although Dart was diagnosed with a concussion only once during his rookie season, he underwent several concussion evaluations throughout the year. Many of the hits to the head he took came on avoidable plays, raising questions about his playing style and how long he could sustain it.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, it’s clear Harbaugh and his staff are keeping a close eye on Dart’s tendencies and medical history. Fortunately for Dart and New York, Harbaugh has plenty of experience after working with Lamar Jackson over the past several years.

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If Harbaugh can get similar production on the ground from Dart while reducing the injury risk, the sky’s the limit for the Giants. But if Dart can’t stay healthy, the G-Men won’t be able to spread their wings.