What happens if Turkiye win, tie or lose vs Paraguay today at the 2026 World Cup?

Turkiye is in the eye of the storm as it plays Paraguay in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup, so let's go through every scenario possible.

After a Matchday 1 unexpected debacle, Turkiye is urged to get some points against Paraguay. Unfortunately for the Europeans, the South Americans are in the exact same position.

Turkiye dominated the ball and the actions, but Australia still beat them 2-0 due to two counter-attacks. Turkiye wasn’t able to create clear goalscoring options due to Australia’s very physical defense.

As for Paraguay, it got shocked and lost 4-1 by host nation United States. Hence, it not only needs to save face, but to keep its World Cup dreams alive. It’s a matchup were two agonizing teams desperately need a new lease of life.

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What happens if Turkiye beats Paraguay?

If Turkiye beats Paraguay, it keeps Turkiye’s hopes of advancing alive and sets up a decisive final day of Group D matches on June 25, where the United States will play Türkiye and Australia will face Paraguay.

Arda Guler of Turkiye

If Turkiye wins, the group winner remains undecided, and leaves all four teams still mathematically capable of reaching the knockout rounds depending on the final group matches. Turkiye would need to beat the USMNT as well to win Group D.

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What happens if Turkiye and Paraguay tie?

A tie between Turkiye and Paraguay keeps both teams alive in the 2026 World Cup, but it has a collateral impact for the United States. Because the USMNT has already defeated both Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0), a draw between Turkiye and Paraguay officially confirms the United States as the winners of Group D.

What happens if Turkiye loses to Paraguay?

If Turkiye loses to Paraguay, its round of 32 hopes will be hanging by a thread. Because the USMNT has already defeated Australia to move to six points, a defeat to Paraguay leaves Turkiye with no points through two games.

Even with a win in its final match against the United States, Turkiye would only have three points. That is mathematically not enough to catch up both the USA and Australia (that has the tiebreaker over Turkiye).

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Therefore, while a loss to Paraguay doesn’t eliminate Turkiye, it does eliminate the possibility to finish among the top two of Group D. Consequently, the best Turkiye could aspire would be to beat the USA and finish third, hoping to be one of the eight-best third place teams that advance at the World Cup.