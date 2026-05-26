Who are the youngest managers coaching at the 2026 World Cup?

Future stars won’t just be on the pitch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From Julian Nagelsmann to Lionel Scaloni, a new generation of younger managers is arriving in North America ready to challenge soccer’s old guard on the biggest stage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only showcase a new generation of players, but also a wave of young managers taking charge on soccer’s biggest stage. They have experience, but they are still young compared to the oldest managers.

With several national teams turning to modern tactical minds and former stars still early in their coaching careers, the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is set to feature one of the youngest managerial groups in history.

Among the names drawing attention are Lionel Scaloni with Argentina, as he chases his second World Cup title with Lionel Messi and company.

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Who is the youngest coach at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is the youngest manager at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The German tactician enters the tournament at just 38 years old, making him the youngest coach among all 48 national teams.

Head coach of Germany Julian Nagelsmann looks on prior to the international friendly match in 2026 (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

He has already built one of the most impressive résumés among younger managers in world soccer. Before taking over Germany, he coached Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, becoming known for his tactical flexibility.

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Germany turned to Nagelsmann following inconsistent results after the 2022 World Cup, hoping a younger coach could help rebuild the national team around a new generation of stars such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

His appointment reflected a growing global trend of federations trusting younger managers in major international tournaments. Despite his age, he has Champions League semifinal experience and multiple Bundesliga titles on his résumé.

Which national teams have the youngest managers in the tournament?

Germany, Argentina, Ecuador, Morocco and England are among the national teams with the youngest managers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Several federations have embraced younger coaches ahead of the tournament.

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Julian Nagelsmann and Lionel Scaloni in 2026 (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/ Marcelo Endelli — Getty Images)

Some of the youngest notable managers expected at the tournament are:

Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) — 38 years old | The youngest coach in the tournament and one of Europe’s brightest tactical minds.

(Germany) — 38 years old | The youngest coach in the tournament and one of Europe’s brightest tactical minds. Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) — 48 years old | The defending World Cup-winning manager remains relatively young compared to many veteran international coaches.

(Argentina) — 48 years old | The defending World Cup-winning manager remains relatively young compared to many veteran international coaches. Sebastian Beccacece (Ecuador) — 45 years old | The former assistant of Jorge Sampaoli in Argentina has made a name for himself in South America, aiming to make a deep run with Ecuador this year.

Even though many of these coaches already possess major experience, they are still relatively young compared to veteran figures such as Dick Advocaat, Marcelo Bielsa, Javier Aguirre and Carlo Ancelotti.

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How old is Lionel Scaloni ahead of the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Scaloni will be 48 years old during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina manager was born on May 16, 1978, and remains one of the youngest head coaches among the tournament favorites.

He has already established himself as one of the most successful international managers of his generation despite entering coaching with limited experience. After initially taking over Argentina on an interim basis in 2018, he quickly transformed the national team and built a new era around Lionel Messi.

Under Scaloni, Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America. His calm leadership and tactical adaptability earned widespread praise throughout international soccer.

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Before becoming Argentina’s coach, he played professionally for clubs such as Deportivo La Coruña, Lazio, West Ham United and Mallorca. He also represented Argentina at the 2006 FIFA World Cup as a player.

Which young coaches have already won major trophies?

Lionel Scaloni has already achieved major international success at a young age for a manager. His accomplishment helped change perceptions about younger coaches, especially since his success came despite entering the Argentina job with almost no senior head-coaching experience.

Julian Nagelsmann, while still searching for his first major international trophy, already owns several Bundesliga titles from his time at Bayern Munich and enters 2026 as one of the most respected tactical coaches in Europe.

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Meanwhile, coaches such as Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino arrive at the World Cup with major club-level success, including UCL finals and league titles, even though international trophies remain elusive for them so far.