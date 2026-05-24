FIFA reportedly accept Iran’s petition to change 2026 World Cup base camp to Mexico

After intense speculation surrounding Iran's participation in the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has reportedly agreed to a key condition put forward by the Middle Eastern nation.

Iran‘s buildup to the 2026 World Cup have been anything but smooth sailing. Following intense speculation regarding the team’s tournament logistics, the Iranian Football Federation has reportedly finalized a deal with FIFA to shift its pre-tournament training camp to Mexico, steering clear of potential diplomatic roadblocks.

According to statements from Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj cited by Associated Press, FIFA has greenlit a plan for Team Melli to establish its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico. The squad was originally slated to train across the border in Tucson, Arizona, before geopolitical tensions and security concerns forced a major logistical pivot.

Taj noted that the decision was a practical move to bypass the increasingly complex visa and immigration hurdles that have historically complicated travel to the United States for Iranian citizens and sports delegations.

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By utilizing Mexico as a strategic launchpad, Iran plan to finalize their squad preparations before jumping straight into tournament play. Team Melli is scheduled to kick off its Group G campaign against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21—with both marquee matches taking place at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area—before traveling north to face Egypt on June 26 at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Iran National Soccer Team.

Iran name 30-man provisional World Cup roster

With a final warm-up friendly against Gambia scheduled to take place in Turkiye next week, coaching staff are working fast to narrow down the squad. The team’s provisional 30-man roster has already been submitted, and must be trimmed to a final 26-man list before the tournament opens. Here is the current training squad:

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Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Mohammad Khalifeh, Payam Niazmand.

Defenders: Danial Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Omid Noorafkan, Ramin Rezaeian.

Midfielders: Rouzbheh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi.

Forwards: Ali Alipour, Dennis Dargahi, Hadi Habibinejad, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Amirhossein Mahmoudi, Kasra Taheri, Mehdi Taremi.

Setting up operations south of the US border allow Iran to maintain elite-level training standards while neutralizing the off-pitch distractions that threatened their campaign. With modern facilities reportedly secured in Tijuana, the focus inside the Iranian camp can finally shift entirely back to soccer.