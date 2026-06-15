Iran vs New Zealand: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 15, 2026

Iran take on New Zealand at the Los Angeles Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Tim Payne's New Zealand debuts against the always tough Iran. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Iran vs New Zealand Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 15, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Iran vs New Zealand in the USA

Television viewers in the United States can catch the match live on FS1 and Telemundo via their regular cable or satellite packages.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Iran vs New Zealand for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering a free five-day trial for eligible new customers.

With coverage available nationwide on either service, supporters can follow all the action, pivotal moments, and game-changing plays from opening whistle to final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

New Zealand and Iran kick off their tournament campaign in a crucial Group Stage clash, with both teams aiming to gain an early advantage in what is expected to be a tightly contested group.

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While Belgium is widely viewed as the favorite to finish first, the race for the remaining qualification spots remains wide open.

New Zealand showed mixed form in its World Cup warmups, while Iran arrives as a strong contender led by star striker Mehdi Taremi. With valuable points on the line, both sides will be eager to start their tournament on the right foot.

Mehdi Taremi of Iran – Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

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Iran vs New Zealand: Predicted Lineups

Iran (4-5-1): Beiranvand Alireza; Rezaeian Ramin, Khalilzadeh Shoja, Kanaani Hossein, Hajsafi Ehsan; Ezatolahi Saeid, Razzaghinia Amir Mohammad; Mohebi Mohammad, Ghoddos Saman, Ghayedi Mehdi; Taremi Mehdi.

New Zealand (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Elijah Just, Matthew Garbett, Sarpreet Singh; Chris Wood.

What time is the Iran vs New Zealand match?

The match kicks off today, June 15, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM