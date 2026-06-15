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Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Confirmed starting lineups! 2026 World Cup game in Los Angeles

New Zealand and Iran kickstart their dreams in the 2026 World Cup with an evenly-matched showdown at Los Angeles Stadium. Stay with us for live updates throughout this thrilling matchup.

Mohammad Mohebbi of Iran and Tim Payne of New Zealand.
© Getty ImagesMohammad Mohebbi of Iran and Tim Payne of New Zealand.

Led by social media phenom Tim Payne, New Zealand begin their journey at the 2026 World Cup with a showdown against Iran, with whom they share Group G alongside Egypt and Belgium, in Los Angeles, California. The starting lineups have been confirmed and on Bolavip we’ll keep you posted with minute-by-minute updates of the action in LA.

[Watch Iran vs New Zealand in the USA on Fubo]

New Zealand are back at a World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they were eliminated in the group stage. In fact, the All Whites have never made it out of the first round in their two previous appearances at soccer’s biggest tournament (1982 and 2010). With Payne leading the way—at least on social media—they hope the third time is the charm.

As for Iran, they are back at the World Cup for the fourth straight time. The 2026 World Cup will be Iran’s seventh in national team history. However, the Persian Cheetahs have faced the same fate as their New Zealand counterparts, failing to make it out of the group stage in each and every appearance.

Both sides fully acknowledge that a win over their opening-game rivals could go a long way toward ending their hexes. However, that also means a loss could be all she wrote for them. Perhaps the fear of losing outweighs the desire to win, and that could be the story of the game as Iran and New Zealand meet in the City of Angels.

Iran's starting XI to take on New Zealand

As for the Persian Cheetahs, head coach Amir Ghalenoei is sending the following starting lineup onto the pitch at Los Angeles Stadium. Alireza Beiranvand will be the starting goalkeeper. Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Arya Yousefi, Ali Nemati, and Ramin Rezaeian will be on the defense. Iran's midfield will feature Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad  Mohebbi, and Saman Ghoddos. On the attacking front, captain Mehdi Taremi will be joined by Shahriyar Moghanloo.

Confirmed starting lineup for New Zealand

Sitting at No. 85 in the FIFA World Rankings, New Zealand are the lowest-ranked team in the 2026 World Cup. However, they are determined to defy all odds, and it starts with their matchup against Iran. As confirmed by FIFA, this is how the All Whites will line up against the Persian Cheetahs.

Max Crocombe will be in goal; Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Finn Surman; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt; Chris Wood.

The lineup features several players born outside New Zealand, like Surman, who was born in Wales.

Referees confirmed for Iran vs New Zealand

FIFA has confirmed who will be the referees officiating Iran vs. New Zealand in the 2026 World Cup. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos will serve as the head official, responsible for calling the game on the pitch at Los Angeles Stadium. He will be joined by assistant referees Alberto Morin and Marco Bisguerra, as well as fourth official Yusuke Araki, and reserve assistant referee Jun Mihara.

In the VAR booth, fellow Mexican, Erick Miranda, will be in charge, joined by Fedayi San (Switzerland) and Bastian Dankert (Germany).

Tonight's venue

New Zealand and Iran will meet at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. The state-of-the-art venue can host up to 70,000 fans. Thanks to its closed roof, players and fans can enjoy comfortable temperatures, as the forecast calls for temperatures of around 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius) outside.

With Iran's camp based in Tijuana, Mexico, they had to travel roughly 140 miles to reach tonight's venue in Los Angeles.

As for New Zealand, the All Whites are stationed in San Diego, California, meaning they traveled about 120 miles north within the Golden State.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Kickoff for Group G's matchup between Iran and New Zealand is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Los Angeles Stadium, where local time will be 6:00 p.m. at kickoff.

Fans in the USA can watch Iran vs. New Zealand on FS1 and Telemundo.

As for streaming options, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium will all broadcast the game, too.

Iran and New Zealand meet in 2026 World Cup debuts

Welcome to another 2026 World Cup live blog on Bolavip! Follow along for live updates and catch every critical moment as Iran and New Zealand make their long-awaited debuts in soccer's biggest tournament.

Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
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