Iran vs New Zealand LIVE: Confirmed starting lineups! 2026 World Cup game in Los Angeles

New Zealand and Iran kickstart their dreams in the 2026 World Cup with an evenly-matched showdown at Los Angeles Stadium. Stay with us for live updates throughout this thrilling matchup.

Led by social media phenom Tim Payne, New Zealand begin their journey at the 2026 World Cup with a showdown against Iran, with whom they share Group G alongside Egypt and Belgium, in Los Angeles, California. The starting lineups have been confirmed and on Bolavip we’ll keep you posted with minute-by-minute updates of the action in LA.

[Watch Iran vs New Zealand in the USA on Fubo]

New Zealand are back at a World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they were eliminated in the group stage. In fact, the All Whites have never made it out of the first round in their two previous appearances at soccer’s biggest tournament (1982 and 2010). With Payne leading the way—at least on social media—they hope the third time is the charm.

As for Iran, they are back at the World Cup for the fourth straight time. The 2026 World Cup will be Iran’s seventh in national team history. However, the Persian Cheetahs have faced the same fate as their New Zealand counterparts, failing to make it out of the group stage in each and every appearance.

Both sides fully acknowledge that a win over their opening-game rivals could go a long way toward ending their hexes. However, that also means a loss could be all she wrote for them. Perhaps the fear of losing outweighs the desire to win, and that could be the story of the game as Iran and New Zealand meet in the City of Angels.