In which city and stadium are Iran vs New Zealand playing? Attendance, weather

Under the spotlight, Iran national team and New Zealand national team prepare for a World Cup meeting surrounded by questions about the stadium setting, crowd atmosphere and match-day weather conditions.

Iran vs New Zealand will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (California), one of the most modern and high-capacity venues in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Los Angeles Stadium holds approximately 70,000 spectators. Follow our live blog coverage of Iran vs. New Zealand for minute-by-minute updates!

It is expected to host one of the most high-demand group-stage matches, especially due to the strong Iranian diaspora in the Los Angeles area and the novelty of New Zealand’s return to the tournament with the All Whites ranked at No. 85 on the FIFA world ranking.

Weather is not expected to be a major factor, since the match will be played indoors, but conditions outside typically feature dry, warm evenings around 18–30°C in mid-June, meaning fans should expect summer heat.

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Why is LA Stadium hosting Iran vs New Zealand in the 2026 World Cup?

SoFi Stadium is hosting Iran vs New Zealand because FIFA selected it as one of the 16 official venues for the 2026 World Cup as part of its plan to stage matches in elite, high-capacity stadiums across major U.S. host cities, including Los Angeles, one of the tournament’s key global markets.

Iran Training Session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

It is part of a broader scheduling strategy that distributes group-stage matches across iconic NFL venues that meet FIFA’s infrastructure standards, including seating capacity, broadcast capability, transport access and security operations.

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Los Angeles Stadium, located in Inglewood, already hosts major global events such as the Super Bowl and is also slated for Olympic use in 2028, making it a long-term centerpiece for international sport in the United States.

What makes LA Stadium one of the key venues for the 2026 World Cup?

Los Angeles Stadium is considered one of the flagship venues of the 2026 World Cup because it is not just a stadium, but a next-generation sports complex built to host mega-events at global scale, with a capacity of 70,000 seats and the ability to expand for major occasions.

The stadium is the only fully enclosed venue among all U.S. World Cup sites, featuring a translucent roof and climate-controlled environment that ensures consistent match conditions regardless of external weather.

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Its role in hosting multiple high-profile matches—including group-stage games, knockout fixtures and potentially decisive clashes—cements its status as one of the centerpieces of the entire 2026 tournament in North America.