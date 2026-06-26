In which city and stadium are Egypt vs Iran playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

Egypt and Iran are playing in a modern city and a world-renowned stadium on a night that might feel chilly, but nothing too extreme for the fans.

Egypt wants to win Match 63 of the 2026 World Cup to secure the top spot in Group G. However, Iran is also looking to capitalize on this matchup, which takes place at Seattle Stadium under ideal playing conditions.

With Group G still wide open and multiple national teams dreaming of a spot in the knockout stage, this match is a must-win. Seattle, a passionate sports town, provides the perfect backdrop for Egypt and Iran to leave it all on the field in front of nearly 70,000 fans.

As this is Egypt’s final group stage match, the team will undoubtedly do whatever it takes to win. Maintaining discipline will be crucial, especially with a highly experienced Polish referee handling what promises to be a tight, high-stakes game.

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City and stadium

Seattle is one of America’s premier sports cities, boasting multiple major franchises across ice hockey, football, baseball, and soccer. Throughout the group stage, the city has served as a vital hub for the World Cup.

Lumen Field during the World Cup (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Seattle Stadium, configured for a capacity of 66,925 for this match, is hosting both group stage games and two knockout round matches, cementing its status as a key venue for the tournament.

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Weather and attendance

Games at Seattle Stadium have been massive draws. For instance, the June 19 match between Australia and the United States was completely sold out. The only game that didn’t quite hit full capacity was Belgium vs. Egypt, which still drew an impressive 66,775 fans.

The weather in Seattle at kickoff will be mostly cloudy with a cool temperature of 61°F. A steady breeze will blow from the southwest at 10 mph throughout the evening. With only a 10% chance of rain, the match should stay mostly dry for both players and fans.