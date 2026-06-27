Are Egypt and Iran out of 2026 World Cup after tying on Matchday 3?

Egypt and Iran drew on Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup, and the question arises: Are they eliminated?

Egypt and Iran battled for a spot in the Round of 32 and the top positions of Group G at the 2026 World Cup in a matchup that ended in a 1-1 draw, defining their respective paths in the competition.

On Egypt’s side, they secured second place with 5 points in the Group G standings and official qualification to the knockout stages. Belgium ultimately took first place in the group on goal difference after they cruised to a 5-1 blowout victory over New Zealand.

For Iran, the story is different. Iran finished in third place with three points. The Iranian squad faces a very complicated outlook in the best third-place standings because there are still groups left to play, meaning a specific chain of outside results could theoretically eliminate them.

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Good news for Iran

Playing in Iran‘s favor is the fact that national teams from other already completed groups—such as Scotland and South Korea (-1) —finished their tournament runs with a worse goal difference. This scenario puts the Asian team in a strong position to advance to the next round.

Mehdi Taremi #9 of Iran.

However, teams like Croatia, Algeria, and Congo still have their final matches pending. Despite those upcoming games, everything indicates that Iran would only fall as low as the eighth-best third-place spot, beating out South Korea on goal difference to stay alive. But it isn’t confirmed yet, as Iran still have to wait for other results to go their way.

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Round of 32 opponents

The Round of 32 opponents for both national teams are already taking shape based on these final standings. Egypt‘s next opponent will be Australia, with their knockout match scheduled for July 3.

On Iran’s side, their projected matchup would be against Switzerland. That highly anticipated fixture is also scheduled to take place on the same day, July 3.