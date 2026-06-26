What is Iran’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Egypt?

Iran sit in a good position in the FIFA rankings and look for an epic result against Egypt in search of qualification for the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

Iran face Egypt in a crucial Group G battle at the 2026 World Cup, hosted at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, United States. In this matchup, each team looks to fight for qualification within the top spots of the group as it simultaneously aims to climb the FIFA rankings.

Iran dropped one spot in the FIFA rankings, previously occupying the 20th position but falling to 21st place following the consecutive draws against New Zealand and Belgium, though they still maintain a total of 1611.18 points. This slight slide occurred because Norway stole their spot in the standings after putting together their first two great matches in the World Cup.

Iran tied their opening encounter in a highly competitive 2-2 game against New Zealand to secure their first point of the tournament. They followed that up with a solid 0-0 draw against Belgium, keeping their hopes fully alive heading into this final group fixture to fight for a place in the knockout round.

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FIFA ranking comparison

The comparison between their positions in the FIFA rankings highlights the massive stakes for both sides ahead of this Seattle showdown. With both rosters fighting to establish themselves among the world’s elite, this Group G finale offers a direct opportunity to gain ground in the global standings.

Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt controls the ball.

Egypt arrive in great form and have climbed three spots in the FIFA rankings after their win against New Zealand in the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs earned 12.70 points following the victory, rising to 26th place in the FIFA rankings—a jump of three spots from their previous 29th-place ranking, where they held 1583.37 points.

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This positioning put Egypt just five slots behind their upcoming opponents on the global ladder. The team recognizes that this direct matchup will serve as a critical measuring stick for its recent progress on the international stage.

Ultimately, the outcome of this highly anticipated fixture will dictate which side successfully scales the ranking order. Both camps are fully aware that a definitive result in the group stage is the ultimate chance to optimize their international value.