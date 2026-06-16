Iraq vs Norway: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 16, 2026

Iraq squares off with Norway at the Boston Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Haaland's Norway faces an Iraq side looking to pull off an upset. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Iraq vs Norway Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Iraq vs Norway in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting contest.

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Can I watch Iraq vs Norway for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live through Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which currently provide qualified new users with a complimentary five-day trial.

Available nationwide on either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening whistle through every pivotal sequence and game-changing moment.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Norway is back on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, and expectations are high for a talented squad led by Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland. The Vikings enter the tournament hoping to make history, but first they must open their campaign with a positive result against Iraq.

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Making just their second World Cup appearance, Iraq earned its place in the field by defeating Bolivia in the intercontinental playoff and now faces a daunting challenge in its opener. While Norway enters as the favorite, Iraq will be determined to frustrate its opponent and chase a statement result on the global stage.

Aymen Hussein of Iraq – Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

Iraq vs Norway: Predicted Lineups

Iraq (4-3-3): Hassan; Doski, Sulaka, Putros, Hussein Ali; Al-Ammari, Bayesh, Iqbal; Farji, Aymen Hussein, Mohanad Ali.

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Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostergard, Bjørkan; Berge, Thorstvedt, Odegaard (c); Nusa, Haaland, Sørloth.

What time is the Iraq vs Norway match?

The match kicks off today, June 16, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM