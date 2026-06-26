Senegal’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Iraq

Senegal have lost a lot of points in the FIFA ranking during the 2026 World Cup. It's time to step up against Iraq.

Senegal’s difficult start to the 2026 World Cup has taken a significant toll on their position in the FIFA World Ranking. After opening the tournament with back-to-back defeats against France and Norway, the African side has slipped four places in the live rankings.

Now facing Iraq in their final Group I match in Toronto, Senegal are fighting not only to keep their World Cup hopes alive, but also to recover valuable FIFA ranking points.

While the Lions of Teranga cannot erase all of the damage from their opening two defeats with a single win, a positive result would provide an important boost heading into the next FIFA ranking update. They have to bounce back after a remarkable African Cup of Nations.

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What is Senegal’s current FIFA ranking?

Senegal are currently ranked No. 23 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,638.36 points. The Africans have dropped four places since the start of the 2026 World Cup after suffering consecutive defeats in Group I.

How many FIFA ranking points have Senegal lost?

Senegal’s opening 3-1 defeat to France cost the team 16.41 FIFA ranking points. The damage became even greater after the dramatic 3-2 loss to Norway, which resulted in another 29.30-point deduction. Those two defeats combined explain why Senegal has fallen several places in the live FIFA rankings during the tournament.