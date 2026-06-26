What happens if Senegal win, tie or lose vs Iraq today at the 2026 World Cup?

Senegal are in a very complicated situation at the 2026 World Cup. However, there's still a path to reach the Round of 32.

Senegal arrived to the 2026 World Cup as a possible contender after an outstanding run in the most recent Africa Cup of Nations. Instead, the Lions of Teranga have endured a disastrous Group I campaign.

They opened the tournament with a 3-1 defeat against France before falling 3-2 to Norway in a thrilling match. From that moment on, their only path is to clinch a ticket as one of the best third-place teams of the tournament.

Now, in a desperate position heading into the final group-stage match against Iraq, there’s a slim chance of reaching the Round of 32. It’s a very complicated scenario. The uniforms for Senegal and Iraq are set and will probably spark questions.

Advertisement

What happens if Senegal win vs Iraq?

A win over Iraq — the No. 60 ranked nation by FIFA — would give Senegal three points, but qualification would still not be guaranteed. The African side would need several favorable results in other groups to finish among the tournament’s eight best third-place teams. They need a victory with a big goal difference to have a chance. Winning is the only result that keeps Senegal’s World Cup hopes alive.

What happens if Senegal tie with Iraq?

A tie with Iraq would eliminate Senegal. The Lions would finish the group stage with just one point, which is far from enough to qualify for the Round of 32 under the expanded World Cup format. Even favorable results elsewhere would not be enough to save them.

What happens if Senegal lose to Iraq?

A loss against Iraq would also eliminate Senegal from the tournament. The African nation would finish at the bottom of Group I with zero points after losing all three group-stage matches. For a team that arrived with high expectations, it would rank among the biggest disappointments of the 2026 World Cup, especially considering Senegal are ranked much higher than Iraq in the FIFA World Rankings.

Advertisement

2026 World Cup Group I standings