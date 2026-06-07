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Odegaard helps Norway snatch 1-1 draw vs Morocco ahead of 2026 World Cup

Norway and Morocco locked in a 1-1 tie. The intense pre-tournament clash served as the definitive final tune-up before each side officially shifts its focus to a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup campaign.

Martin Odegaard of Norway celebrates with teammates.
© Vincent Carchietta/Getty ImagesMartin Odegaard of Norway celebrates with teammates.

The match has ended in a 1-1 draw as Morocco and Norway wrapped up their crucial international friendly, with both sides finalizing their preparations ahead of their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns. This final tune-up served as an invaluable litmus test for both squads, with Norway now gearing up for a physical Group I clash against Senegal, while Morocco ready themselves for a highly tactical Group C battle with Scotland.

Marking just the second time these two nations have faced each other in soccer history, Morocco are now ready for their opening World Cup run against Brazil on June 13. Meanwhile, Norway are looking to build winning momentum in after their final warm-up match before debuting against Iraq on June 16.

Thanks for joining us!

Morocco and Norway played their international friendly, which ended in a tie, prior to their 2026 World Cup debuts.

Thanks for following the live minute-by-minute coverage here on Bolavip, and we’ll see you next time for a new live coverage!

90' - The game is finished (1-1)

The referee finished the game without adding anything in the second half of the game.

88' - Norway keep trying to score (1-1)

With multiple attacks, Norway try to score their second goal of the game and win the game.

85' - Morocco are now just defending their goal (1-1)

In order to not lose the game, Morocco are defending their area with Norway pressing to find their second goal of the game.

83' - Norway look better with substitutions (1-1)

After both teams made multiple substitutions, Norway look better on the field and are looking for their second goal in the game.

80' - Odegaard leaves the field (1-1)

After scoring the equalizer for Norway, Odegaard leaves the field and Thorstvedt replaces him.

78' - Morocco now have the ball (1-1)

After the equalizer from Norway, Morocco have started to pass the ball through the field, in order to find a chance to score.

75' - NORWAY SCORE (1-1)

Martin Odegaard scores after a beautiful play.

74' - Multiple substitutions (1-0)

Bobb, Berg, Bjorkan, Strand-Larsen are in, Sorloth, Berge, Ajer, Wolfe are out.

72' - Match restart (1-0)

Both teams are on the field and the match restart.

69' - Cooling break (1-0)

Time to hydrate.

65' - Multiple substitutions for Morocco (1-0)

Halhal, El Mourabet, El Ouahdi, El Khannouss, Amaimouni, El Kaabi are in, Riad, El Aynaoui, Hakimi, Ounahi, Diaz Saibari are out.

62' - Norway can't find a clear chance to score (1-0)

The Europeans are trying hard to score, but Morocco's defense has played outstandingly. Sorloth has been one of the most important players for Norway.

60' - The matchup has slowed down (1-0)

Morocco's posture in the game with plenty of fouls, has slowed the game down.

57' - The Africans want to score their second goal (1-0)

Despite not having the ball in the second half, they are creating chances through counterattacks.

55' - Morocco want to stop Norway through fouls (1-0)

With 8 fouls, Morocco have stopped Norway's attacks and they are maintaining the advantage in the score.

52' - Schjelderup is leading Norway (1-0)

One of the substitutions for Norway is leading the team to find the equalizer in the game. Schjelderup creates spaces for his team against Morocco's defense.

50' - Norway start with intensity (1-0)

Two corners in the first five minutes of the game show that Norway want to score the equalizer in the game, but Morocco are defending outstandingly.

47' - Substitutions in both teams (1-0)

Belmari, Rahimi, Amrabat in, Nazraoui, Ezzalzouli, Bouaddi out in Morocco, and Schjelderup in, Nusa out in Norway.

45' - Second half underway (1-0)

Pierre-Luc Lauziere blows his whistle and the second half starts.

First half stats

Possession: Morocco 52% — Norway 48%

Total Shots: Morocco 5 — Norway 4

Shots on Target: Morocco 2 — Norway 1

Fouls Committed: Morocco 6 — Norway 8

Corner Kicks: Morocco 3 — Norway 2

Offsides: Morocco 1 — Norway 2

Yellow Cards: Morocco 0 — Norway 1

45+6' - Halftime (1-0)

Pierre-Luc Lauziere blows his whistle and the first half ends.

45+4' - We will play two more minutes (1-0)

The referee added two more minutes for Abde's injury.

45+2' - Norway end in the a better shape the first half (1-0)

After a great effort in the game, Norway want to finish the first half with the equalizer, but there is expectation for the development of it. Meanwhile Abde is on the field for Morocco.

45' - Additional time (1-0)

Pierre-Luc Lauziere adds 4 minutes.

42' - Ball possession (1-0)

Morocco 49%, Norway 51%.

40' - MOROCCO MISS A CLEAR CHANCE (1-0)

With Brahim assisting Abde in the middle of the defenders of Norway, Morocco almost scored their second goal of the game, but the ball went wide.

37' - Big chances from both teams (1-0)

Morocco already created their first corner kick in the game, and almost surprised Norway's goalkeeper, creating a dangerous situation. Prior to that, Norway had a corner kick, of which they didn't take advantage of.

35' - Morocco administrate the advantage (1-0)

With a ball possession on their area when they get the ball, Morocco are trying to keep their advantage over Norway and it's working.

32' - Norway can't find a clear spot to score (1-0)

Despite passing the ball in Morocco's territory, the Africans are defending outstandingly.

30' - Morocco have the ball possession (1-0)

Since the restart of the first half, Morocco have taken control of the ball and Norway try to get it.

27' - Match restart (1-0)

With the players hydrated, the match restart.

25' - Cooling break (1-0)

Cooling break for both teams. Time to hydrate.

22' - Ball possession (1-0)

Morocco 40%, Norway 60%.

20' - Morocco want to score their second goal (1-0)

With Abde and Nasraoui, Morocco try to attack Norway to find the second goal of the game. A long-range shoot went wide from Norway's goal.

17' - Ryerson is the most dangerous player for Norway (1-0)

In the right side of the field, Norway have created chances with Ryerson, but Morocco's defense has played outstandingly.

15' - Norway created chances through corners (1-0)

With two corners, Norway have created dangerous situations in Morocco's area.

12' - Norway control the ball (1-0)

Following their first goal of the game, Norway has taken control of the ball and Morocco are just defending.

10' - MOROCCO SCORE (1-0)

Brahim Diaz with an excellent shot from long-range beat Norway's goalkeeper.

7' - Ball possession (0-0)

Morocco 56%, Norway 44%.

5' - Norway can't take the ball (0-0)

Despite their pressing on Morocco's defensive line, Norway can't take the ball and the Africans are the best team on the field.

2' - Morocco start with intensity (0-0)

By pressing the exit from Norway's defense, Morocco have already create two dangerous situations.

0' - First half underway! (0-0)

Referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere blows his whistle and the first half is underway.

Everything ready to start

The players and the referees are on the field for the protocolary acts.

Both teams are warming up

Morocco and Norway are on the field warming up for this international friendly prior to their 2026 World Cup debut.

Today's referee

Pierre-Luc Lauziere (Head Referee), Gerard-Kader Lebuis (Assistant Referee) and Camille Raymond (Assistant Referee) has been assigned to referee today's Morocco vs. Norway friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Today's venue

Sports Illustrated Stadium, located in Harrison, New Jersey, is a premier 25,000-capacity soccer-specific venue renowned for its natural grass pitch and intimate, loud atmosphere created by a distinct European-style partial roof covering all spectator seats. Originally known as Red Bull Arena from its opening in 2010 until late 2024, the stadium underwent a landmark rebranding for the 2025 season through a historic 13-year naming-rights partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets.

Today, it serves as the home field for both the New York Red Bulls of MLS and NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL, while regularly hosting high-profile international matches like the ongoing "Road to 26" showcase. This weekend, the venue takes center stage as a neutral-site hub for a pre-World Cup friendly between Morocco and Norway, highlighting its status as a top-tier destination for global soccer events just outside New York City.

Morocco lineup

Morocco starting XI: Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Mazraoui, Bouaddi, Ouhani; Brahim Diaz, Saibari, Diop, Ezzalzouli; Riad, El Aynaoui.

Norway lineup

Norway's starting XI: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller; Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Aursnes; Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The match between Morocco and Norway is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Sports Illustrated Stadium, in New Jersey.

In the United States, the game will be available via live streaming on Fubo.

Welcome to the Morocco vs Norway game!

Morocco and  Norway have an international friendly match prior to the 2026 World Cup, and here in Bolavip you can follow the live minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling duel!

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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