Odegaard helps Norway snatch 1-1 draw vs Morocco ahead of 2026 World Cup

Norway and Morocco locked in a 1-1 tie. The intense pre-tournament clash served as the definitive final tune-up before each side officially shifts its focus to a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup campaign.

The match has ended in a 1-1 draw as Morocco and Norway wrapped up their crucial international friendly, with both sides finalizing their preparations ahead of their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns. This final tune-up served as an invaluable litmus test for both squads, with Norway now gearing up for a physical Group I clash against Senegal, while Morocco ready themselves for a highly tactical Group C battle with Scotland.

Marking just the second time these two nations have faced each other in soccer history, Morocco are now ready for their opening World Cup run against Brazil on June 13. Meanwhile, Norway are looking to build winning momentum in after their final warm-up match before debuting against Iraq on June 16.