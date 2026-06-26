What is Iraq’s current FIFA ranking for game vs Senegal at 2026 World Cup?

Iraq's FIFA ranking has suffered after a very tough start in Group I of the 2026 World Cup.

Iraq heads into their final Group I match against Senegal still fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive, but the tournament has also had a noticeable impact on the nation’s FIFA ranking.

After suffering consecutive defeats to Norway and France, Iraq have slipped three places in the live FIFA World Ranking. A positive result against Senegal would not only boost their chances of reaching the Round of 32 but could also help recover some valuable ranking points.

Here’s a look at how the tournament has unfolded for Iraq and the variations in the FIFA ranking after those losses which put them in a very tough spot toward the knockout stages.

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What is Iraq’s current FIFA ranking?

Iraq are currently ranked No. 60 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,419.24 points. The team dropped three positions since the start of the 2026 World Cup following the performances in Group I.

How many FIFA ranking points have Iraq lost?

Iraq’s 4-1 defeat to Norway resulted in a loss of 19.75 FIFA ranking points. The team’s second defeat, a 3-0 loss to France, cost another 7.29 points. Those two results combined explain Iraq’s fall in the live FIFA rankings during the tournament.