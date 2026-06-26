Are Iraq out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Senegal?

Iraq have been officially eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after a 4-0 lose against Senegal in their final Group I match. The result ends their campaign with zero points from three matches and no chance of reaching the Round of 32.

It was a disappointing tournament for Iraq, which arrived in North America hoping to compete for a knockout-stage spot after a strong qualification in Asia. Instead, the team struggled against the quality of Group I and never managed to recover after the opening defeat.

Iraq’s World Cup journey began with a heavy 4-1 loss to Norway before another difficult night in a 3-0 defeat against France. Needing a victory over Senegal to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, Iraq instead suffered another loss, finishing at the bottom of Group I.

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Why was Iraq eliminated from 2026 World Cup?

The answer is simple: Iraq failed to earn a single point during the group stage. The team entered the final match against Senegal needing all three points to have any realistic chance of advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams. The 4-0 defeat officially ended those hopes, leaving Iraq with three losses in three matches.

Can Iraq still qualify with third-place format?

No. With the loss to Senegal, Iraq have been mathematically eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Even under the expanded format that sends the eight best third-place teams to the Round of 32, finishing with zero points leaves no path to qualification as they’re in the bottom of the group.