Ismail Elfath’s profile: Who is the Moroccan-American referee? Age, career highlights and more

Ismail Elfath has become one of the most recognizable referees in international soccer. From MLS to FIFA tournaments, his journey has turned him into a key figure in modern officiating.

Ismail Elfath has become one of the most recognized referees in international soccer, but his path to the biggest stages was far from conventional. His profile has generated plenty of attention, especially during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Moroccan-born American official has built a career that spans Major League Soccer, FIFA tournaments and World Cup matches, earning attention for his calm approach and ability to handle high-pressure games.

He moved to the United States as a teenager before eventually turning refereeing into a career. His journey took him from studying mechanical engineering at the University of Texas to becoming a FIFA-listed referee in 2016.

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How old is Ismail Elfath?

Ismail Elfath is 44 years old. The Moroccan-born American referee was born on March 3, 1982, in Casablanca, Morocco, and later moved to the United States, where he developed his career as one of the most prominent soccer officials.

Ismail Elfath reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

His rise in refereeing came after a different professional path. Before becoming a full-time official, he studied mechanical engineering at the University of Texas and worked in the technology sector while building his refereeing career.

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What is Ismail Elfath’s nationality?

Ismail Elfath is American, although he was born in Morocco. Born in Casablanca, he moved to the United States at age 18 and eventually became a U.S. citizen while building his refereeing career in American soccer.

His background has made him a unique figure in international soccer, representing the United States in FIFA competitions while maintaining a connection to his Moroccan origins. He has become one of the leading examples of the growth of American refereeing on the global stage.

How tall is Ismail Elfath?

Ismail Elfath is 6 feet tall (183 cm). The Moroccan-born American referee has the physical profile required to compete at the highest level of soccer officiating, where speed, positioning and endurance are essential parts of the job.

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What is Ismail Elfath’s refereeing style?

Ismail Elfath is known for a calm, communication-focused refereeing style, combining strong game management with the willingness to make firm decisions when necessary. His approach has helped him earn assignments in MLS, FIFA tournaments and World Cup matches.

Ismail Elfath stands during national anthems before an international friendly match (Source: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

He is often described as a referee who prefers dialogue with players and attempts to maintain the flow of the match rather than interrupting play unnecessarily. At the same time, his critics have pointed to moments where his stricter interpretation of fouls and disciplinary decisions has generated debate.

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His experience in MLS and international competitions has shaped a style centered around authority, consistency and managing emotions on the field. That balance has made him one of the most trusted referees in FIFA competitions.

Ismail Elfath’s career highlights

FIFA referee appointment (2016): Elfath earned his FIFA badge in 2016, allowing him to officiate international competitions and represent U.S. Soccer on the global stage. That same year, he was involved in one of the first official on-field VAR review tests during a USL match, becoming part of the early development of video technology in soccer.

MLS breakthrough and major domestic assignments: Elfath made his MLS refereeing debut in 2012 and quickly became one of the league’s most respected officials. Throughout his MLS career, he has been assigned to important matches, including MLS All-Star Games, playoff games and conference finals.

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2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final: One of Elfath’s biggest achievements came when FIFA selected him to referee the final between Ukraine and South Korea at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. The assignment placed him among the top officials from around the world at a major FIFA tournament.

MLS Referee of the Year awards: Elfath was named MLS Referee of the Year in 2020 and received the recognition again in 2022, highlighting his consistency and performance among professional referees in the United States.

FIFA Club World Cup experience: Elfath added another international milestone by officiating matches at the FIFA Club World Cup, including the 2019 tournament, where he handled games involving some of the world’s biggest clubs.

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Tokyo Olympics and Africa Cup of Nations: His international résumé continued to grow with assignments at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where he represented CONCACAF among the selected referees.

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Elfath reached the highest level of soccer when he was selected as a referee for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He officiated several matches, including Japan vs. Croatia in the Round of 16, and was part of the officiating team as the fourth official for the Argentina vs. France final.

2026 FIFA World Cup assignments: Elfath continued his World Cup journey in 2026, receiving high-profile appointments that further established him as one of the leading American referees in international soccer.