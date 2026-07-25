Ravens make difficult decision to place Nnamdi Madubuike on PUP lit

The Baltimore Ravens are still very on the loop of what the future holds for defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

Nnamdi Madubuike used to terrorize opposing offensive lines, but after a serious neck injury, he is still not ready to play in the NFL. Hence, the Baltimore Ravens placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

In fact, Madubuike’s race is not against time, but against his own well-being. The neck injury is a career-threatening harm. Hence, the Ravens faced a difficult decision to place him on the PUP list not because of Madubuike’s timeline, but because the career of a dear player is hanging by a thread.

However, the team is looking for a silver lining. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Madubuike, who has been sidelined him since week 2 last year, is still not ready to play, but the Ravens are optimistic that he can return this season.

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Madubuike was becoming a force to be reckoned with

In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Madubuike was a Pro Bowler twice. He had a total of 19.5 sacks, 99 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and 50 QB hits. Madubuike was becoming one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Travis Jones film breakdown pic.twitter.com/hnH5wSes4r — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) July 24, 2026

Fellow defensive lineman Travis Jones stepped up as the primary interior presence on the Baltimore Ravens defensive line. In 2025, Jones delivered with five sacks, 47 combined tackles, and one forced fumble.

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There’s one issue with Travis Jones

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Jones is also on the PUP list, as he is recovering from a pectoral injury. The timeline for Jones is clearer than Madubuike’s though, as he might very well be back before the season starts.