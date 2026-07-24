Leandro Paredes suggests Lionel Messi had decided 2026 World Cup final would be his last game with Argentina

Leandro Paredes is very close with Lionel Messi, so his words on the captain after the 2026 World Cup might concern the Argentina national team.

Losing the 2026 World Cup final is always a big blow, but for Argentina, it might not even be the worst of them all. As the consequences of the loss still loom over the national team, Leandro Paredes has stated a bitter piece of news regarding Lionel Messi.

Paredes spoke to the press and said a concerning statement about Messi. “I believe Messi had made the decision that the World Cup final would be his last match for the national team. I hope not. I hope he can keep playing. Whatever makes him happy will make us happy too.”

But that wasn’t the only concerning news. Paredes says Messi is not the only one thinking about it. “Many of us will have to think about whether to continue with the national team or not. It’s going to be very difficult to maintain this level and keep the group functioning the way it has. We need to make those decisions calmly.”

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Messi led one of the most successful stints in Argentina’s history

Messi was the undoubted star of this generation for Argentina, but players like Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, ‘Dibu‘ Martinez, Nico Otamendi and many more were at the forefront of a golden age for the Albiceleste. All of them are north of 30 and could see their international careers as complete. After all, they won:

Argentina celebrates the 2022 World Cup win

2x Copa America

1x Finalissima

1x World Cup

1x World Cup runners-up.

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The future still can be bright for Argentina

While many legends could say goodbye, Argentina has four years to polish the new generation into a World Cup contender, and there are some key players that can shape the new generation. Also, players like Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister will transition into veteran roles but still remain.

Argentina should focus on the following players as the new core of the national team: