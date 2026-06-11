Japan dealt setback ahead of 2026 World Cup as injured Endo retires from international soccer

Following a grueling battle with injury, Wataru Endo has made the decision to retire from international soccer, cementing his status as a major absence for Japan ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opener against the Netherlands on June 14.

Japan enter the 2026 World Cup heavily tipped as a dark-horse candidate to make a deep run. Armed with a potent mix of youthful exuberance and elite talent, the Samurai Blue are strong favorites to navigate their group and advance to the Round of 32. However, a devastating setback has completely altered their trajectory, as talismanic captain Wataru Endo aggravated a severe injury and made the shocking decision to retire from international soccer.

According to a statement released by his club, Liverpool, the midfielder’s retirement comes at the worst possible moment for Japan. With just days remaining until their highly anticipated tournament debut, the squad must now urgently scramble to replace their tactical anchor and appoint a new leader to wear the captain’s armband in North America.

The daunting task now falls on head coach Hajime Moriyasu, who must scour his initial 55-man provisional list to fill the vacant spot on the final 26-man roster. Anticipation and anxiety are building across the country as fans and pundits speculate on who can possibly fill the massive void left by one of the absolute cornerstones of the national team.

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Japan find themselves in a similar predicament to Argentina, which recently had to pivot after defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered an injury, opening the door for Marcos Senesi to take his spot on the final roster. While Moriyasu technically has options to choose from, replacing Endo’s elite defensive bite and leadership is a monumental challenge for a team that had built its entire tactical identity around its captain.

Wataru Endo has withdrawn from Japan’s World Cup squad due to injury, and announced his retirement from international football.



Keep your head up, Wata ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 11, 2026

Potential replacements for Endo

Because Endo’s abrupt retirement caught the federation entirely off guard, coaching staff discussions have quickly locked in on three potential candidates who could fill the void left by the veteran midfielder following his heartbreaking pre-tournament injury.

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These are the three primary options to replace Endo on the roster and in the lineup:

Kaishu Sano (Mainz 05) — The direct systematic replacement Position: Defensive midfielder / Central midfielder

Ao Tanaka (Leeds United) — The balanced playmaker Position: Central midfielder

Ko Itakura (AFC Ajax) — The defensive convert Position: Center-back / Defensive midfielder



What happened to Endo?

While anchoring the midfield for Liverpool, Endo suffered a severe foot injury during club play. The structural damage was extensive enough to require surgery in late February, ultimately sidelining him for the vast majority of the remainder of the 2025–26 European club season.

Desperate to lead his country out as captain in North America, Endo aggressively rushed his rehabilitation timeline. He made his first competitive appearance since February during Japan’s 1–0 send-off friendly against Iceland in Tokyo, but disaster struck when he aggravated the foot injury, forcing a halftime substitution after experiencing a severe recurrence of pain.

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