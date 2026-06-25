Katia Itzel Garcia’s profile: Who is the Mexican referee? Age, height, career and more

Katia Itzel Garcia has made history across tournaments like the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming one of the most talked-about officials in world football ahead of her latest breakthrough.

Katia Itzel Garcia has emerged as one of the most respected referees in world soccer, earning international recognition through a series of groundbreaking achievements. The Mexican official continues to make history in 2026.

She becomes the first woman from Mexico appointed as the center referee for a men’s FIFA World Cup match, cementing her place among the sport’s elite officials.

She began her refereeing journey in amateur soccer before making her professional debut in 2017. She earned her FIFA badge in 2019 and has since officiated at major tournaments.

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How old is Katia Itzel Garcia?

Katia Itzel Garcia is 33 years old, born on September 1, 1992.

The Mexican referee has quickly become one of the most important officials in international soccer while still being in her early 30s, a stage in which many referees are only beginning to break into elite competitions.

Katia Itzel Garcia during the Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Despite being relatively young, she already has years of experience at the top level, having been FIFA-listed since 2019 and steadily building a résumé that includes domestic leagues in Mexico and major international tournaments.

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What is Katia Itzel Garcia’s height?

Katia Itzel Garcia’s height is listed as approximately 1.62 m (5 ft 4 in). Unlike players, referees do not always have official physical measurements published by FIFA or national federations, but available records from soccer databases place her at around this height.

Where is Katia Itzel Garcia from?

Katia Itzel Garcia is from Mexico City. She was born and raised in the country’s capital, one of the most influential soccer hubs in Latin America.

Her background is closely tied to Mexico’s structured refereeing system, which allowed her to move from amateur competitions to Liga MX Femenil and eventually to FIFA international appointments.

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Which major tournaments has Katia Itzel Garcia officiated?

Katia Itzel Garcia has officiated in multiple elite international tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Olympic Games and CONCACAF competitions, establishing herself as one of the most experienced Mexican referees.

She has been part of FIFA tournaments since earning her badge in 2019, with appearances in youth and senior international competitions. One of her most notable milestones came at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she officiated matches including high-stakes knockout-stage fixtures.

Katia Itzel Garcia during the quarterfinals second leg match at the Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MX (Source: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

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She has also refereed in CONCACAF tournaments such as the Gold Cup and other regional competitions, where she broke barriers by officiating men’s matches — a historic step for a Mexican woman referee.

In addition, she has worked extensively in Liga MX Femenil and has even been appointed to officiate matches in Liga MX, one of the most competitive men’s leagues in the Americas.

Katia Itzel Garcia’s refereeing career and breakthrough moments

Katia Itzel Garcia began her refereeing career in 2015 and made her professional debut in 2017, quickly rising through Mexico’s soccer system to become a FIFA international referee in 2019. Her rise was rapid and steady.

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After starting in amateur leagues, she moved through youth competitions and lower divisions before earning opportunities in Liga MX Femenil, where she built her reputation as a reliable and highly disciplined official.

By 2024, she had already officiated multiple domestic finals and high-pressure matches in Mexican soccer. Her biggest breakthrough came in 2024 when she became the first woman in over 20 years to referee a Liga MX men’s match.

From there, her career reached a global stage. She was selected for major FIFA tournaments, including the Women’s World Cup and Olympic Games, and later became one of the referees chosen for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where she made history again as the first Mexican woman to serve as a central referee in a men’s World Cup match.

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Today, she is widely regarded as one of the most influential referees in modern soccer, known not only for breaking barriers but also for consistently performing at the highest level across men’s and women’s competitions.