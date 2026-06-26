In which city and stadium are New Zealand vs Belgium playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

New Zealand looks to capitalize on their upcoming match in Canada against a Belgium side that currently finds itself in a tough spot in the group stage.

New Zealand still has one group stage match left in the 2026 World Cup, squaring off against a desperate Belgium squad in Vancouver, Canada. The city has already hosted several thrilling matchups in front of impressive crowds.

Match 64 will take place at BC Place, a venue slated to host both key group stage games and knockout stage fixtures. New Zealand is already familiar with the stadium, having previously dropped a match to Egypt here.

Belgium enters as the heavy favorite in what promises to be an electric atmosphere. The Red Devils want to advance from the group stage, but they need a win to do it. Fans can expect an environment that mirrors a big match night in Brussels.

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City and stadium

Vancouver has already played host to some of the World Cup‘s most exciting moments, including a dominant 6-0 victory for the Canadian national team over Qatar. The city is also set to host matchups in both the Round of 32 and the Round of 16.

BC Place

BC Place primarily hosts soccer and Canadian football, though it has also transitioned for basketball in the past. For the FIFA World Cup, the stadium’s capacity is set at 52,497.

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Attendance and weather

Another sellout is expected at BC Place, following the trend of the tournament’s previous group stage matches in Vancouver. Both New Zealand and Belgium should prepare to play in front of a packed house.

The weather in Vancouver at kickoff will be partly cloudy with a comfortable temperature of 18°C. A gentle breeze will blow from the west at about 7 mph, keeping conditions very pleasant inside BC Place. With a 0% chance of rain, weather will not be a factor for this crucial final group stage match.