2026 World Cup Group I final standings: Who are Norway, France playing in the Round of 32?

After a wild game between France and Norway, the 2026 World Cup standings for Group I have been settled.

Group I was definitely one of the most interesting segments of the early parts of the 2026 World Cup. However, now it’s time to look at the Round of 32, and the opponents of France and Norway, who already sealed their spot in the KO rounds.

Per The Athletic, there’s a 99% chance that France face Sweden in the Round of 32 as Group I leaders face one of the best third-places of Groups D, F or G. If France manage to edge Sweden on June 30th, they are poised for a possible blockbuster in the Round of 16 against Germany (or Paraguay).

Norway will face Ivory Coast on June 30th as the Group I runner-ups face the Group E runner-ups. Shall Norway beat Ivory Coast, they’ll get a barnburner matchup against the winner of Brazil vs. Japan in the Round of 16.

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Group I final standings

France winning the game against Norway secured their top spot in Group I, while Norway were pretty happy with being the runners-up, which explains why they rested 10 out of their 11 starters.

Norway vs France

Pos./ Team Pts. GP/GD (GF) 1. France 9 3/+8 (10) 2. Norway 6 3/+1 (8) 3. Senegal 3 3/+2 (8) 4. Iraq 0 3/-11 (1)

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Can Group I have a best third place?

Senegal needed a strong performance vs. Iraq to get in contention as they came into the game with zero points and negative goal difference. The strong performance was given by the Africans as they beat Iraq 5-0, not only grabbing crucial three points, but also ended with a positive goal difference.

Hence, as things currently stand, Senegal are classified as the fifth-best third-place. There are plenty of teams still left to play that could shift this, but the fact is Senegal are very much in play to continue in the 2026 World Cup.