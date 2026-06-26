Ousmane Dembele pulls off what Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo never did at World Cup with hat-trick vs Norway

Ousmane Dembele had a remarkable performance for France against Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Ousmane Dembele made World Cup history with a sensational first-half hat-trick against Norway, leading France at the moment to a dominant victory in their final Group I match.

The French winger needed just 32 minutes to score three times, producing one of the fastest hat-tricks ever recorded at a men’s World Cup. An amazing achievement.

The performance also put him in exclusive company by achieving something neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo accomplished during their legendary World Cup careers.

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Dembele joins exclusive World Cup history in France vs Norway

According to statistics compiled by Alexis Martin-Tamayo Blazquez, better known as MisterChip, Ousmane Dembele registered the second-fastest hat-trick in FIFA World Cup history.

Only Austria’s Erich Probst reached three goals faster, doing so after 24 minutes against Czechoslovakia at the 1954 World Cup. The fastest World Cup hat-tricks are now:

Erich Probst (Austria) – 24′ vs Czechoslovakia (1954) Ousmane Dembele (France) – 32′ vs Norway (2026) Gary Lineker (England) – 35′ vs Poland (1986) Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 38′ vs Bulgaria (1970) Gustav Wetterström (Sweden) – 44′ vs Cuba (1938)

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Something Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never achieved in World Cup

Ousmane Dembele’s feat is even more remarkable considering that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo ever scored a hat-trick in the first-half at a FIFA World Cup.

Both icons have produced unforgettable moments across multiple editions of the tournament, but neither managed to find the net three times so early in a single World Cup match. Dembele has now accomplished that milestone in spectacular fashion, adding another memorable chapter to France’s World Cup history.