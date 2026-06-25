What is Ecuador’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup clash vs Germany?

Ecuador are losing positions in the FIFA ranking after a slow start in the 2026 World Cup.

Ecuador head into a decisive Group E showdown against Germany with their FIFA ranking under increased scrutiny. Once considered one of the stronger South American contenders in the tournament, La Tri saw an important decline in the list after a disappointing start to the competition.

The Ecuadorians entered the 2026 World Cup with higher expectations but have struggled to secure positive results in the group stage. Consecutive setbacks have impacted both their confidence and their position in the FIFA World Ranking, putting additional pressure on the squad ahead of their final group match.

Now facing Germany in a must-win encounter, Ecuador need a strong performance to keep their World Cup hopes alive. The team’s recent results have not only complicated the path to the knockout rounds but have also produced a significant drop in ranking points.

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Ecuador’s current FIFA ranking ahead of match vs Germany

Ecuador are currently ranked 29th in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,558.35 points. Since the start of the tournament, the South American nation has fallen six places in the list.

The biggest setback came with the defeat against Ivory Coast (1-0), which cost Ecuador 27.75 ranking points. The subsequent draw with Curacao (0-0) meant another loss of 12.41 points. Combined, those results significantly impacted Ecuador’s position and pushed the team down the rankings.

Of course, an unexpected win against Germany and a ticket to the Round of 32 could boost Ecuador in the FIFA World ranking and might help them recover some of the places lost.