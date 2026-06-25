Who’s Ecuador playing next in 2026 World Cup after win vs Germany? Possible rival for Round of 32

Ecuador pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 World Cup by defeating Germany 2-1 and securing a place in the Round of 32. It was an epic day in New Jersey.

The South Americans appeared to be on the verge of elimination after opening the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast and then being held to a shocking 0-0 draw by Curacao.

Facing Group E winners Germany in the final match, Ecuador needed a victory to stay alive, and delivered when it mattered most. As one of the tournament’s eight best third-place teams, Ecuador have officially qualified for the knockout stage and now awaits their Round of 32 opponent.

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Who will Ecuador play in the Round of 32?

Ecuador will face one of the six group winners assigned to play a qualifying third-place team. At the moment, their opponent could be the winner of Group A, B, D, G, K, or L. The exact matchup will not be determined until the group stage concludes and FIFA finalizes the Round of 32 bracket.

Which teams could face Ecuador in Round of 32?

Several nations remain in contention to finish first in those groups. Ecuador’s potential opponents include: Mexico, Switzerland, United States, Colombia, Portugal, England, Belgium or Egypt The final opponent will depend entirely on how the remaining group-stage matches unfold.