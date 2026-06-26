Are Uruguay out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Spain?

Uruguay were defeated 1-0 by Spain on Matchday 3 of Group H at the 2026 World Cup, a result that sentences them to the worst-case scenario and puts an immediate end to their run in the competition. The squad finished its tournament run following a regrettable performance, establishing itself as one of the premier disappointments of the World Cup.

With the defeat, Uruguay are officially eliminated from the World Cup. They managed to earn just two points in the group stage after picking up draws against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia before ultimately falling to Spain. While they finish in third place in the Group H standings, two points are simply not enough for the Uruguayan side to fight for a spot in the next round.

Aside from Spain, the team that ultimately left Uruguay on the outside looking in is perhaps the biggest revelation of the entire tournament. In a historic achievement, Cape Verde advanced to the Round of 32 by locking down second place in the group with three points, a feat accomplished after drawing all of their matches.

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Potential opponents for Spain and Cape Verde

Spain have locked in their presence alongside Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and attention is already turning toward who their opponents will be in the next phase, which is already yielding highly intriguing matchups.

Federico Valverde of Uruguay.

Cape Verde already have their fixture confirmed, as they are scheduled to face Argentina on July 3. It will be an incredibly tough test for the underdog nation, given that Argentina are the reigning world champions.

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On Spain‘s side of the bracket, their opponent would momentarily be Austria, as they currently occupy second place in Group J. However, the matchup has yet to be officially finalized, as that second position remains a direct battle against Algeria.

Group H final standings