Lionel Messi’s Round of 32 rival set: When and where are Argentina vs Cape Verde playing at 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi and Argentina set their sights in Cape Verde, their Round of 32 opponents in this 2026 World Cup.

Argentina and Lionel Messi will face Cape Verde in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, after finishing top of Group J while the Blue Sharks ended as the runner up of Group H, setting the stage for a pure David vs Goliath matchup.

Cape Verde‘s tie against Saudi Arabia, paired with Uruguay’s loss against Spain made the African team end up as the runner-up thanks to three ties from three games.

Now, they will face reigning champs Argentina and Lionel Messi on July 3rd, at Miami, Florida. Cape Verde will come in hopes of pulling yet another upset, while Argentina want to keep their title defense alive.

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Argentina lucked into the best Round of 32 possible

For Argentina, they have Lionel Messi on their roster and will rest many of their key players in their Matchday 3 game vs Jordan. The Albiceleste know what it takes to win this tournament, so drawing Cape Verde is hitting the jackpot.

2 – Vozinha is the third goalkeeper to record multiple FIFA World Cup clean sheets after turning 40 years old, joining 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Peter Shilton (3) and 🇮🇹Dino Zoff (2).



Legendary. pic.twitter.com/vH0qSb8tfm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 27, 2026

This is not minimizing Cape Verde’s heroics, but they are in their debut edition, already overachieved, and now have to play against a rested juggernaut. This was absolutely the best-case scenario for Messi and company.

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Cape Verde qualified after facing the last team to beat Argentina in a World Cup

In a poetic turn of events, Cape Verde avoided defeat against Saudi Arabia, who is coincidentally, the last team to beat Argentina in the World Cup, doing it in Matchday 1 of Qatar 2022.

Now, the story comes full circle, and Cape Verde will try their luck against Argentina, hoping they can replicate the same result from the team that they just sent packing home.