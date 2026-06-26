2026 World Cup Group H final standings after Uruguay vs Spain and Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 while Cape Verde drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 to complete the final Group H standings at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain secured first place in Group H after edging Uruguay 1-0 in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, while Cape Verde earned the second qualification spot following a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia. The results finalized the group standings and confirmed the two teams advancing to the Round of 32.

Spain’s winning goal came in the 42nd minute through Álex Baena after a costly mistake by Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who was subbed off after the first half. Marcos Llorente delivered a cross into the penalty area, where Baena controlled the ball before firing a shot that slipped through Muslera’s hands and rolled into the net.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia played to a 0-0 draw in Houston Stadium. Saudi Arabia created the first scoring opportunities, but Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha produced several key saves. Despite an entertaining contest, neither side found the breakthrough, a result that was enough to send Cape Verde into the knockout stage.

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How did Spain win Group H?

Spain finished atop the group after collecting seven points from three matches. Luis de la Fuente‘s squad remained unbeaten throughout the group stage and capped their campaign with a disciplined defensive performance.

Federico Valverde #8 of Uruguay. Lars Baron/Getty Images

For Uruguay, the defeat proved costly as they are out of the World Cup. Marcelo Bielsa‘s team entered the match level with Spain on points but failed to recover after conceding shortly before halftime, ending their World Cup campaign in the group stage. Uruguay also miss out on advancing as one of the best third‑placed teams due to the combination of results, joining the list of eliminated teams in the group stage.

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2026 World Cup Group H standings

Pos. Team Pts GP/GD (GF) Spain 7 3/+5 (5) Cape Verde 3 3/0 (2) Uruguay 2 3/−1 (3) Saudi Arabia 2 3/−4 (1)

Cape Verde claim the second qualifying spot after finishing ahead of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. The African nation reaches the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.