2026 World Cup third-place standings with updates on Friday, June 26

The race for the Round of 32 is heating up as teams battle for one of the final knockout spots. Follow the latest updates to the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place standings.

The race for the knockout stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become even more competitive thanks to the tournament’s expanded 48-team format, with the final scheduled for July 19 at 3 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium.

With the top two teams from each of the 12 groups advancing automatically, the eight best third-place finishers also qualify for the Round of 32, meaning every result could dramatically reshape the knockout bracket.

Several teams have secured their place among the best third-place finishers, while others remain locked in a tense race that could come down to disciplinary points, goal difference, goals scored or other FIFA tiebreakers.

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Updated 2026 World Cup third-place standings

Team position Points GD 1. Sweden 4 1 2. Ecuador 4 1 3. Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 1 4. Paraguay 4 1 5. Croatia 3 1 6. South Korea 3 1 7. Algeria 3 1 8. Scotland 3 1 9. Cape Verde 2 0 10. Belgium 2 0 11. DR Congo 1 0 12. Senegal 0 0

How are the best third-place teams ranked at the 2026 World Cup?

The best third-place teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are ranked by points, followed by goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary record and finally the FIFA Men’s World Ranking if needed.

At the end of the group stage, the 12 third-place finishers are compared across all groups, with the top eight earning the final spots in the Round of 32 under the tournament’s new 48-team format.

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Unlike previous editions featuring 32 teams, the 2026 World Cup allows more nations to advance beyond the group stage. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups qualify automatically, while the remaining eight knockout berths are awarded to the highest-ranked third-place finishers.