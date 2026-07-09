Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi make World Cup history with unprecedented numbers in 2026

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have already etched their names into World Cup history after both reaching eight goals in the 2026 tournament.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have made World Cup history by both scoring eight goals during the 2026 tournament. For the first time in the history of the World Cup, two players have reached the eight-goal mark in the same edition of the competition.

This extraordinary milestone highlights the remarkable performances of both superstars, who have once again emerged as the leading attacking forces on soccer’s biggest stage.

In a very important detail, Mbappe has already secured at least two more matches at the 2026 World Cup, regardless of the outcome, after France’s victory over Morocco. He will play in a semifinal and then either the third-place match or the final. Messi, meanwhile, still needs to defeat Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

More players could join the record

The historic group could still grow before the tournament concludes. Erling Haaland would also reach eight goals if he scores once in Norway’s match against England.

Harry Kane could join the list as well if he scores twice in that same quarterfinal. If both scenarios occur, the 2026 World Cup would become the first edition in history to feature four players with at least eight goals in a single tournament.

Mbappe and Messi continue their historic rivalry

The milestone also brings back memories of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot with eight goals. Lionel Messi finished that tournament with seven goals, just one behind the French forward. Now, in 2026, the two soccer icons are once again locked in a historic scoring race, each having reached the same eight-goal total.