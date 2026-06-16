Why Antoine Griezmann isn’t playing for France at the 2026 World Cup

As France chases another FIFA World Cup title, one familiar face is missing from Didier Deschamps' plans. Antoine Griezmann was once the heartbeat of Les Bleus, but a major decision changed his international future forever.

Antoine Griezmann is not playing for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup because he retired from international soccer in 2024, ending a decade-long run with Les Bleus that included a World Cup title and another trip to the final.

The announcement caught many by surprise, especially after the Atletico Madrid star had previously indicated he was open to continuing through 2026. He earned 137 caps and scored 44 goals for France.

He played a key role in the 2018 World Cup triumph in Russia and in the 2022 final in Qatar. In his farewell message, he said it was “time to turn a page and make way for the new generation“, signaling the end of an era.

Advertisement

Why did Antoine Griezmann retire from France?

Antoine Griezmann retired from the France national team because he felt it was the right time to step aside and allow a new generation of players to emerge. He announced his decision on September 30, 2024, ending a 10-year international career.

Antoine Griezmann on the substitutes bench prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

In the video message announcing his retirement, he said: “After 10 incredible years, marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation“.

Advertisement

The decision surprised many around French soccer, particularly because the 33-year-old had remained a regular under Didier Deschamps and had not publicly ruled out participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His departure came during a period of transition for France following the 2022 World Cup. Deschamps described him as a player whose commitment and professionalism had been “an example for everyone“.

What were Antoine Griezmann’s stats with France?

Antoine Griezmann finished his international career with some of the most impressive numbers in French soccer history. Over 137 appearances for Les Bleus, he scored 44 goals and provided 30 assists.

Advertisement

Only Olivier Giroud, Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe have scored more goals for France, while the attacking midfielder retired tied for third in all-time appearances alongside Giroud.

His consistency was equally remarkable. Between June 2017 and March 2024, he appeared in 84 consecutive matches for France, setting a national record that highlighted both his durability and importance to the squad.

Antoine Griezmann during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match (Source: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Among his major achievements with France were:

137 international caps

44 goals

30 assists

UEFA Euro 2016 runner-up

2018 FIFA World Cup champion

2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up

2021 UEFA Nations League winner

Whether deployed as a forward, attacking midfielder or deeper playmaker, he consistently adapted his game to meet the team’s needs, which helped him remain indispensable under Deschamps for a decade.

Did Antoine Griezmann win the World Cup with France?

Antoine Griezmann won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. He was one of the stars of the tournament in Russia, scoring four goals as Les Bleus lifted their second world title by defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Advertisement

He converted a penalty in the championship match and played a role in two other French goals on the biggest stage. His performances earned him the Silver Boot as the second-leading scorer and the Bronze Ball as the third-best player.

He was also named Man of the Match in the final, cementing his place among the greatest performers in France’s World Cup history. Four years later, he reinvented himself at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.