The uniforms Spain and Belgium are wearing today for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

Spain will have the advantage of wearing its classic jersey color against Belgium, who will be using its alternative kit.

Spain and Belgium have very similar kits, meaning only one team will get to wear its primary red color during their 2026 World Cup quarterfinal matchup. It will be “La Roja” getting the nod to sport its classic jersey for this game.

Spain has already played in its red jersey multiple times during this 2026 World Cup, but it has only translated to one victory so far. The first time Spain took the pitch in that kit, the match ended in a draw against Cape Verde.

Belgium won a knockout stage match wearing its turquoise away kit, which has turned heads throughout the World Cup, becoming one of the most attractive jerseys among the 48 national teams in the tournament.

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Slight kit advantage for Spain

At the very least, Spain hasn’t lost a game in this tournament while wearing the red jersey with blue accents. In the 4-0 blowout against Saudi Arabia, the team wore its classic red kit, which seemingly brought some good luck after the draw against Cape Verde.

Belgium, whose red jersey looks very similar to Spain’s, will switch back to turquoise with white shorts and socks for this match. So far, it’s the only kit the team has worn in the knockout stage.

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The referee for the Belgium-Spain match will wear a black jersey to avoid blending in with the players. Meanwhile, Spain’s goalkeeper will suit up in a two-tone green kit, and the Belgian keeper will be entirely in yellow.