The uniforms France and Morocco are wearing today for 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

France and Morocco are ready for a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, and their official matchday looks are part of the story. Here's what to know about the kits selected for one of the biggest showdowns.

As France and Morocco get ready to battle for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals, fans will also be watching the uniform matchup that will define one of the tournament’s biggest nights. What happens today between France and Morocco will determine the first team to reach the 2026 World Cup final four.

FIFA has confirmed the official kit assignments for the quarterfinal, with France set to wear its striking light green away uniform, while Morocco will take the field in its traditional red shirt, green shorts and red socks. The officiating crew for France vs. Morocco will wear a black shirt.

Beyond the jersey colors, players will also wear FIFA’s special “Unite for Education” sleeve badge, which is used throughout the quarterfinals, semifinals and Round of 16 as part of the tournament’s social impact campaign.

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What uniforms are France and Morocco wearing today?

FIFA confirmed the official color matchup to ensure maximum contrast between the two teams, with France dressed in its light-colored alternate strip and Morocco remaining in its iconic red shirt, green shorts and red socks.

France’s light green kit is one of the most distinctive uniforms at the 2026 World Cup. Designed by Nike, the away strip was created specifically for the tournament in North America and draws inspiration from the Statue of Liberty.

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The mint-green color reflects the monument’s famous oxidized copper exterior, while metallic copper details pay tribute to its original appearance, celebrating the historic ties between France and the United States.

Morocco, meanwhile, will remain in its traditional home colors for the game against France in Boston. Puma’s 2026 home kit features a deep red shirt with green accents inspired by the Moroccan flag and traditional craftsmanship.

The official match designation also includes the goalkeeper uniforms. France’s goalkeeper will wear an all-yellow kit, while Morocco’s goalkeeper has been assigned a neon green uniform. FIFA has also designated black for the referee and dark gray for the ball kids.

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Why aren’t France wearing their traditional blue jerseys?

France aren’t wearing their traditional blue jerseys because FIFA assigned Les Bleus to wear their light green away kit for the quarterfinal against Morocco.

Under FIFA regulations, the governing body determines the official uniform combinations before every World Cup match to avoid color clashes and provide maximum visibility for players, officials and spectators.

Although France’s iconic navy blue jersey is its primary home kit, FIFA’s equipment regulations give preference to the combination that creates the clearest contrast on the field.

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Since Morocco is wearing its traditional red home shirt, green shorts and red socks, Didier Deschamps‘ team was instructed to switch to its alternate light green strip for this knockout-stage matchup.

France has already worn its traditional blue uniform during the tournament when FIFA’s color assignments allowed it, including in the group stage and the Round of 16. However, kit selections are reviewed before every match.