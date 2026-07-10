Lamine Yamal vs Kylian Mbappe: Head-to-head record in single elimination games ahead of 2026 World Cup semifinal

Lamine Yamal and Spain will face off against Kylian Mbappe and France in the 2026 World Cup semifinal.

Spain vs France is not only a blockbuster semifinal in the 2026 World Cup, but it presents arguably the two best players in the globe going face to face against each other. Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe will collide in a duel of absolute superstars.

Per StatMuse, Lamine Yamal has never lost to Kylian Mbappe in single elimination matches ever. Given that they play for Barcelona and Real Madrid, and that Spain and France are juggernauts, they’ve faced each other quite a lot. Yamal has won all of them, hence why Yamal warned Mbappe’s France ahead of the semifinals:

Won Euros Semifinals (2024)

Won Supercopa Final (2025)

Won Copa del Rey Final (2025)

Won Nations League Semifinals (2025)

Won Supercopa Final (2026)

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Yamal vs Mbappe stats in head-to-head single elimination games

In those five games, Yamal has scored four goals, including a brace in the Nations League semifinals. Hence, the Barcelona winger has been very impactful in those games vs Mbappe’s teams.

Kylian Mbappe of France is challenged by Lamine Yamal of Spain

As for Mbappe, he’s scored in three occasions, hence getting the short end of the stick compared to Yamal, but still pretty effective. However, if there is a time for Mbappe to get the upper hand, a World Cup semifinal looks ideal.

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France are in better form than Spain

While making the World Cup semifinals would indicate that both teams are absolute contenders, the fact is that France have looked in much better shape than France in all facets of the game.

France are steamrolling competition, while Spain are barely beating them, needing two straight last-minute winners in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals. Hence, Mbappe should be in a great position to end the bad streak.