Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: How their World Cup scoring records compare in 2026 and overall history?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have become the two defining figures of the 2026 World Cup, not only because of their global star power but also because of their extraordinary production in front of goal.

Their performances have transformed the race for the Golden Boot into one of the most compelling storylines of the tournament as both players have already scored eight goals. However, the comparison between Messi and Mbappe goes beyond the 2026 edition.

It also highlights the contrast between two different career trajectories: Messi’s extraordinary longevity and sustained excellence across six World Cups, and Mbappe’s explosive efficiency, having reached nearly the same career total in only his third appearance at the tournament.

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How have Messi and Mbappe performed in the 2026 World Cup?

As of the quarterfinal stage, both Messi and Mbappe have scored eight goals in the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe has played one more match than Messi after scoring in France’s quarterfinal victory over Morocco.

Messi still has another opportunity to add to his tally when Argentina faces Switzerland in the quarterfinals. The fact that both players have reached eight goals in the same World Cup edition is already historic, as it marks the first time two players have achieved that number in a single tournament.

What is Lionel Messi’s overall World Cup scoring record?

Lionel Messi has scored 21 goals in FIFA World Cup history across six tournament appearances. He found the net in the 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions.

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One of the most impressive aspects of Messi’s record is his longevity. At 39 years old, he is still competing directly with the best players of the current generation and remains one of the tournament’s leading scorers. His ability to maintain elite performance over such a long period has made his World Cup career one of the most remarkable in soccer history.

What makes Mbappe’s World Cup scoring pace so remarkable?

Kylian Mbappe has scored 20 goals in FIFA World Cup history, and the 2026 tournament is only his third World Cup appearance. The French forward has participated in the 2018, 2022, and 2026 editions.

At 27 years old, Mbappe has achieved an extraordinary average of one goal per match in World Cup history. This scoring rate is exceptional considering the level of competition and the pressure associated with the tournament’s biggest stage.

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How do their World Cup scoring trajectories compare?

The comparison between Messi and Mbappe reveals two very different World Cup journeys. Messi’s record reflects longevity, consistency, and the ability to remain decisive across two decades of international competition.

Mbappe’s record, on the other hand, highlights explosive efficiency. He has reached 20 career World Cup goals in just three tournaments, placing him only one goal behind Messi’s total despite having played in half as many editions.

Could Mbappe become the all-time World Cup top scorer?

If Mbappe remains healthy and continues to play at this level, he has a realistic chance of becoming the highest scorer in World Cup history. At 27, he could potentially participate in at least two more World Cups beyond 2026. Given his current scoring pace, every future tournament could bring him closer to surpassing the all-time scoring records. 30 goals is a possible number.