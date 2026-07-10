Vinicius Jr apologizes to Brazil fans with a heartfelt message following 2026 World Cup elimination

Vinicius Junior spoke out after Brazil were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, expressing the disappointment left by their early departure from the tournament. Through his social media accounts, the attacker took responsibility and sent a message to the fans.

“I apologize, and I will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world,” Vinicius said, noting that remaining silent would have been unfair after the support the team received throughout the tournament.

“I know how much I prepared, how focused I was and how badly I wanted this for all of you and for my family,” he added. He shared the message alongside a picture of himself lying on the pitch, capturing the disappointment of Brazil’s early exit.

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A heartfelt message

The message did not end there, as it was longer and much more significant. Vinicius insisted Brazil had enough quality to reach the later stages of the tournament, but acknowledged that the team failed to achieve its goal.

“We had a team strong enough to go further, but we couldn’t do it,” Vinicius stated. He also reflected on what it means to represent his country at a World Cup. “Wearing the national team shirt is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving the World Cup in the Round of 16 is a feeling that is difficult to explain.”

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Vinicius did not just stop at words. Despite the failure of the Brazilian national team, Vinicius was one of the most decisive players for the Verdeamarela in the World Cup, registering four goals and one assist. However, that performance did not prevent the team from equaling one of its worst historical performances in the tournament.

It was a performance that seemed destined for more for Brazil, leaving behind sad moments with Neymar Jr.’s final World Cup. But everyone knows how they are, and they will surely come back stronger than ever.