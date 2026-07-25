Messi outshines Mbappe, Rodri, and Bellingham in final NYT World Cup rankings

Another ranking where Messi dominates, finishing ahead of other big-name stars from the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi is still making headlines even though the 2026 World Cup has come to an end. This time, he tops a high-profile ranking of the tournament’s 50 best players, landing the No. 1 spot ahead of Kylian Mbappé, Rodri, and Jude Bellingham.

The list comes from The New York Times and writer Liam Twomey, who rolled out various rankings throughout the World Cup. Messi held onto the top spot from the semifinals onward, with Twomey calling him one of the most individually impactful players in the entire tournament.

Mbappé surprisingly takes second place despite France missing the final and dropping the third-place match to Bellingham’s England, who claimed fourth in the Times rankings.

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The top 10 World Cup players by The New York Times

Messi is the lone Argentine to make the top 10 in Twomey’s 50-player list. Spain and France dominate the upper tier, combining for six of the top 10 spots. It proves that even on a roster without heavy top-end representation, Messi still stands completely in a league of his own.

Mbappe and his teammates during the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappé Rodri Jude Bellingham Pau Cubarsí Aymeric Laporte Erling Haaland Harry Kane Michael Olise Ousmane Dembélé

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Players didn’t make the list on goal-scoring alone; overall contribution mattered just as much. Olise, for instance, earned his spot after dishing out seven assists during the tournament. And as Twomey noted, even though players like Dembélé had inexplicable off-games, like his poor performance against Spain, their complete body of work was enough to keep them among the elite.

Spain’s presence in the top tier is particularly impressive. They landed three players in the top 10, including Laporte, who was outstanding in defense, and Cubarsí, who ranked surprisingly high. Meanwhile, Rodri remained a mainstay near the top throughout the tournament thanks to his consistently dominant play.

Why do rankings like this matter to a player’s career?

Much like the FIFA Power Rankings released after the final, lists from prestigious outlets like The New York Times carry real weight. They keep a player’s profile high, maintain momentum in their career, and put them squarely on the radar of top clubs looking to offer lucrative new deals.