Lineups, referee and uniforms for England vs Croatia in 2026 World Cup debut

England will begin their 2026 World Cup journey with a blockbuster matchup against Croatia.

England and Croatia will play one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup. Group L also features Ghana and Panama, making every point crucial in the race for the knockout rounds.

Both teams enter the tournament with high expectations and ambitions of going deep into the competition. England haven’t won the World Cup since 1966 even though they’re constantly considered favorites. This time, there’s no margin of error with a great roster which includes Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Croatia led by Luka Modric are the biggest European surprise in recent decades with a third-place in France 1998, a second-place in 2018 and another remarkable run in Qatar 2022 reaching the semifinals and claiming third-place.

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2026 World Cup: Lineup for England vs Croatia

Thomas Tuchel confirmed an attack-minded lineup against Croatia. England starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Nico O’Reilly, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Reece James; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson, Noni Madueke and Harry Kane.

Croatia starting lineup vs England

Croatia starting XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Mario Pasalic, Luka Modric, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ivan Perisic and Petar Musa.

Who is the referee for England vs Croatia?

The referee for the match is Clement Turpin of France. Turpin is one of FIFA’s most respected officials and has overseen numerous high-profile matches, including Champions League and international fixtures.

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An intriguing subplot surrounds his appointment: England manager Thomas Tuchel has publicly criticized Turpin in the past during his club coaching career and now they meet each other again.

This is the rest of the officiating crew. Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Danos (France). Assistant Referee 2: Benjamin Pages (France). Fourth Official: Katia Itzel Garcia (Mexico). Reserve Assistant Referee: Sandra Ramírez (Mexico). Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Jerome Brisard (France). Assistant VAR (AVAR): Willy Delajod (France)

What uniforms are England and Croatia wearing?

England will wear their traditional white home kit, featuring white shirts and shorts with white socks accented by navy blue and red details. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is expected to wear an all-yellow kit.

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Croatia, meanwhile, will take the field in a blue checkered shirt paired with navy blue shorts and blue socks. The Croatian goalkeeper is set to wear a striking magenta uniform.