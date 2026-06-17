Why isn’t Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in 2026 World Cup with England?

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains one of England's biggest stars and a regular starter for Real Madrid. That was not enough to earn him a place at the 2026 World Cup.

One of the biggest surprises of England’s 2026 World Cup squad was the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite remaining one of the world’s most recognizable full-backs and a regular starter for Real Madrid, the defender was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the tournament.

The decision quickly became one of the most debated topics among England supporters. Alexander-Arnold has long been considered one of the most gifted attacking defenders, but his international career has often been complicated by fierce competition and tactical preferences.

Now, even with England chasing their first World Cup title since 1966, the Liverpool academy graduate will watch the tournament from home. A very controversial move by Tuchel.

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Why isn’t Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for England at the 2026 World Cup?

Alexander-Arnold is not part of England’s 2026 World Cup squad because of a coaching decision. England coach Thomas Tuchel opted not to include the Real Madrid defender in his final roster, despite Alexander-Arnold being a regular at club level and one of the most decorated English players of his generation.

The omission appears to be purely tactical. Tuchel has favored other defensive profiles and systems, and Alexander-Arnold simply does not fit the coach’s preferred setup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s controversy with Thomas Tuchel

The debate intensified just days before England’s World Cup opener. Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento suffered an injury and will miss the entire tournament.

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Instead of turning to Alexander-Arnold as a replacement, England called up Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. The decision reinforced the idea that Alexander-Arnold is currently outside Tuchel’s plans regardless of injuries elsewhere in the squad.