Lionel Messi compares himself to Rafael Nadal after hat-trick to tie World Cup goals record

Lionel Messi has run out of comparisons within soccer. That is why, after he scored a hat trick for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup opener, Messi drew a parallel between himself and tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Lionel Messi put on a performance for the ages during Argentina’s debut at the 2026 World Cup. Scoring his first career World Cup hat trick and tying Miroslav Klose’s goals record, Messi is still chasing greatness in everything he does. That’s one of the things that brings him closer to tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

“I’ve liked playing football since I was a kid, and when I’m feeling good like this, I give it my all. I’m watching the Rafa Nadal documentary; I think we’re very similar in that sense,” Messi said in an interview after Argentina’s rout of Algeria in the 2026 World Cup. “I want to feel good. If I’m in good condition to do it, I’ll be there.“

Nadal retired at the age of 38, while Messi is still shattering records left and right at the same age. Both changed the history of their sports forever, and both were fueled by an insatiable desire to be the best there ever was. It’s safe to say they have both done a remarkable job.

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Messi and Nadal have similarities

Both played deep into their careers, and Messi is still active, playing some of the best soccer of his career despite being 38 years old. As Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for oldest player to score a World Cup hat trick, he admitted to looking up—or rather, shoulder to shoulder—to Nadal, with whom he shares a number of similarities.

Messi and Nadal.

Just like Nadal had to compete against two of the greatest players of all time in Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Messi went up against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s impossible for any athlete to compete at such an elite level without staying healthy and feeling good.

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As Messi has said in reference to Nadal’s documentary, they are very similar in that regard. In many ways, they were already aware of each other’s parallels, having both spent years in Spain and witnessed each other’s dominance in their respective sports.

Messi and Nadal’s trophies

Whereas Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles—14 French Open, four US Open, two Wimbledon titles, and two Australian Open titles—throughout his career, Messi has collected 47 trophies so far—including four UEFA Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles, two Copa América titles, and one FIFA World Cup. With Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, he could capture his 48th title.

Obviously, tennis and soccer achievements cannot be directly compared, but the fact that both are among the most decorated athletes in their respective sports only underlines their lasting legacy.