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Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Kickoff time and how to watch Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup debut

Group J of the 2026 World Cup gets underway. Argentina and Lionel Messi face Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Follow the match minute by minute here at Bolavip!

Lionel Messi (L) Riyad Mahrez (R).
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) Riyad Mahrez (R).

Argentina and Algeria begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns. Lionel Messi will be the flag bearer of a team that aims to replicate what it achieved four years earlier in Qatar 2022.

[Watch Argentina vs Algeria in the USA on Fubo]

In what is expected to be a packed Kansas City Stadium full of fans, the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, aims to start on the right foot in Group J. The African side, meanwhile, will not want to be mere spectators.

This match promises to be highly entertaining. You can follow it minute by minute in the live coverage here at Bolavip! Don’t miss a single detail.

An important venue for this match

Both teams will make their tournament debut at Kansas City Stadium, better known as Arrowhead Stadium, where a crowd of around 76,000 spectators is expected.

Referees confirmed!

The referee for this match will be Szymon Marciniak of Poland, while Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik will serve as the assistant referees. New Zealand’s Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh will be the fourth official.

The VAR official for the match will be Tomasz Kwiatkowski, also from Poland.

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match between Argentina and Algeria is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET.

Fans in the United States can watch the game on FOX and Telemundo through traditional television broadcasts.

The match can also be streamed on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Argentina and Algeria make their debut in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to a new live blog here at Bolavip! Argentina and Algeria begin their journey in the 2026 World Cup with an exciting match in Group J.

Don’t miss a moment of what could happen in this minute-by-minute coverage of the match!

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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