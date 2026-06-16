Argentina vs Algeria LIVE: Kickoff time and how to watch Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup debut

Group J of the 2026 World Cup gets underway. Argentina and Lionel Messi face Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Follow the match minute by minute here at Bolavip!

Argentina and Algeria begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns. Lionel Messi will be the flag bearer of a team that aims to replicate what it achieved four years earlier in Qatar 2022.

[Watch Argentina vs Algeria in the USA on Fubo]

In what is expected to be a packed Kansas City Stadium full of fans, the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, aims to start on the right foot in Group J. The African side, meanwhile, will not want to be mere spectators.

This match promises to be highly entertaining. You can follow it minute by minute in the live coverage here at Bolavip! Don’t miss a single detail.