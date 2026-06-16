Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the oldest player with a World Cup hat-trick

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria to remind everyone watching the 2026 World Cup about his greatness. In doing so, he took a milestone away from his career-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Per statistician MisterChip, by scoring a hat-trick vs. Algeria, Messi became the oldest player to score three goals in World Cup history at 38 years and 357 days old. He surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick against Spain at 33 years and 130 days of age in Russia 2018.
Messi also caught Ronaldo on another World Cup feat with these goals. The Argentinian is on pace to break plenty more records during this World Cup if he is able to keep this kind of momentum going.
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Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.