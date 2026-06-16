Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the oldest player with a World Cup hat-trick

Lionel Messi's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo had a new chapter as the Argentinian scored a hat-trick in his 2026 World Cup debut.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria to remind everyone watching the 2026 World Cup about his greatness. In doing so, he took a milestone away from his career-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Per statistician MisterChip, by scoring a hat-trick vs. Algeria, Messi became the oldest player to score three goals in World Cup history at 38 years and 357 days old. He surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick against Spain at 33 years and 130 days of age in Russia 2018.

Messi also caught Ronaldo on another World Cup feat with these goals. The Argentinian is on pace to break plenty more records during this World Cup if he is able to keep this kind of momentum going.

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