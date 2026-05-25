Lionel Messi injury reportedly not serious enough before pre-World Cup friendlies with Argentina

Lionel Messi was substituted during his latest match with Inter Miami, raising concerns in the Argentina national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, although he does not appear to be at any major risk.

Lionel Messi raised concerns after being substituted and heading to the locker room during his latest appearance for Inter Miami. However, with Argentina‘s upcoming friendlies ahead of the World Cup, his discomfort does not appear to be serious, according to Argentine journalist Leo Paradizo.

“Messi would be dealing with muscle fatigue,” he revealed during a recent edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter. Evidently as a preventive measure and out of caution, the No. 10 decided not to take any risks, and his availability against Honduras and Finland does not appear to be in doubt.

With less than a month remaining until the 2026 World Cup, and most likely being part of Argentina’s roster, Messi knows his body better than anyone and wants to arrive at the next competition in the best possible condition alongside his teammates.

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A flurry of goals in Messi’s final official match before the World Cup

In a spectacular offensive display, Inter Miami secured a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium, highlighted by an unprecedented 4-4 scoreline in the first half alone. Luis Suarez led the charge with a clinical hat-trick, supported by a brace from German Berterame and a late goal by Rodrigo De Paul.

Lionel Messi with Rodrigo De Paul.

Lionel Messi orchestrated much of Inter Miami’s attack during his 73 minutes on the pitch, proving vital to securing the victory. Despite recording just one shot, his vision was key as he delivered two precise assists for Berterame’s goals, while also completing 21 of his 28 total passes and drawing two fouls.

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What’s next for Lionel Messi and Argentina?

Ahead of their title defense at the 2026 World Cup, Argentina will play two warm-up friendly matches in the United States. The reigning world champions will first face Honduras on Saturday, June 6, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Just three days later, on Tuesday, June 9, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will wrap up their preparations against Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, before heading to their official tournament opener against Algeria.

Argentina’s schedule at the 2026 World Cup

vs Algeria, June 16th (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City)

vs Austria, June 22nd (AT&T Stadium, Dallas)

vs Jordan, June 27th (AT&T Stadium, Dallas)