Lionel Messi sets yet another World Cup record with free-kick goal for Argentina vs Jordan

Lionel Messi continues to build his legacy in soccer history and, on this occasion, has added another record to his name. With his goal against Jordan playing for Argentina, he has now scored in seven consecutive matches in World Cups.
The record of six consecutive matches was already held by him. However, he has now surpassed even himself, breaking yet another milestone.
As the all-time leading scorer in the history of the tournament (19 goals at the moment, surpassing Miroslav Klose’s 16), here is the list of the last seven matches in which the number 10 has scored:
- vs Jordan – USA, Mexico, Canada 2026
- vs Austria – USA, Mexico, Canada 2026
- vs Algeria – USA, Mexico, Canada 2026
- vs France – Qatar 2022
- vs Croatia – Qatar 2022
- vs Netherlands – Qatar 2022
- vs Australia – Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina walks into the pitch.
What’s next for Argentina?
Following their 3–1 victory over Jordan to wrap up the group stage, Argentina have officially solidified their spot at the top of Group J. The reigning champions are now shifting their focus to the Round of 32, where they will face tournament debutants Cape Verde.
No Portugal vs Argentina quarterfinal: Potential Ronaldo vs Messi clash only possible in hypothetic 2026 World Cup final
The highly anticipated knockout clash is scheduled to take place under the Florida sun at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 3 at 6:00 PM ET, putting Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste’s title defense to its first win-or-go-home test against the ultimate underdog of the tournament.