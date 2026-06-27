No Portugal vs Argentina quarterfinal: Potential Ronaldo vs Messi clash only possible in hypothetic 2026 World Cup final

After Portugal’s match against Colombia, Cristiano Ronaldo could only face Lionel Messi in a potential final against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal failed to go beyond a draw against Colombia, which means they ultimately finished second in their group. Now the outlook for their path changes, and a potential 2026 World Cup clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would only occur in the final between the Europeans and Argentina.

Ronaldo had admitted that facing Messi would be “top,” and this could have taken place in the quarterfinals. However, Portugal’s path has now changed completely and has become much more complicated.

Roberto Martinez’s side will first have to face Croatia in the Round of 32. If they advance to the Round of 16, they will meet the winner of the match between Spain and the second-placed team from Group J.

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What’s next for Argentina?

As the defending champions advance to the Round of 32 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina are heading into the high-stakes, single-elimination knockout stage in phenomenal shape. Lionel Messi, who has been in clinical, history-making form with five goals in the group stage, will lead La Albiceleste as they face Cape Verde in Miami on Friday, July 3rd at 6:00 PM ET.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

Backed by a highly cohesive squad, Messi’s leadership and sharp precision will be the absolute focal point in this crucial clash as Argentina begin their definitive path toward defending the world title.

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A tough draw for Portugal

Following their 0–0 draw against Colombia to close out the group stage, Portugal are set for a massive showdown in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad will face Croatia at Toronto Stadium on Thursday, July 2nd at 7:00 PM ET.

This highly anticipated knockout clash in Canada brings together two legendary generation-defining icons, Ronaldo and Luka Modric, in a high-stakes battle where only one can keep their ultimate World Cup dream alive.